Healthcare expenditure in Switzerland as a whole will rise from just under CHF 94 billion in 2023 to CHF 109.6 billion in 2027, according to forecasts by the Economic Research Center at ETH Zurich. The main cost driver is long-term care. (archive image) Keystone

Healthcare costs in Switzerland continue to rise - mainly due to expensive long-term care and increasing outpatient treatment.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Healthcare costs in Switzerland continue to rise.

According to the ETH Economic Research Center, long-term care and outpatient treatments are the main drivers of expenditure.

With consequences for health insurance premiums. Show more

Healthcare costs in Switzerland are continuing to rise, and at a faster rate than in the past. The main cost driver is long-term care, as forecasts by the Economic Research Center at ETH Zurich show.

Another cost driver is outpatient treatment, while inpatient treatment continues to lose share, as the KOF Swiss Economic Institute announced to the media in Zurich on Tuesday.

On the service provider side, medical practices and outpatient centers, hospitals and socio-medical institutions such as nursing homes are primarily responsible for the growth in expenditure. The retail trade - mainly pharmacies - only accounts for a small proportion of the costs.

In financial terms, the increase in expenditure continues to be borne primarily by compulsory health insurance. This is likely to lead to higher premiums.

According to the KOF, healthcare costs will continue to grow at a high level of 3.7% this year, 3.6% next year and 3.5% in 2027.