Keystone-SDA SDA

Healthcare costs in Switzerland rose by 2.4 percent in 2023. The Swiss healthcare system thus cost around 94 billion francs, as announced by the Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday.

For 2024, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) estimates that healthcare costs in Switzerland will rise by a further three percent to around CHF 97 billion.

Over 60 percent of healthcare costs were financed by households. Private households paid around 22 percent of the costs out of their own pockets and around 40 percent in the form of health insurance premiums. The rest of the costs were borne by the cantons.

There was a sharp increase in 2023 in the cost of care services provided in hospitals and doctors' surgeries, among other places. These increased by six percent between 2022 and 2023. The cost of medicines and therapeutic devices rose slightly less sharply, by 3.4%.