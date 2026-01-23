At several SAC huts in Bern, water is becoming an increasingly scarce resource. In some cases, guests have to go without showers. Other huts are reducing their water usage by using dry toilets.

At the Geltenhütte, at the foot of the Wildhorn, drought and heat are forcing the hut wardens to take action.

Here's what it's all about Climate change is increasingly pushing the water supply systems of many SAC mountain huts in the Bernese Oberland to their limits.

Cost-cutting measures are already in place at the Geltenhütte, while other huts are also reporting declining water reserves or lower water pressure.

With additional reservoirs, new water sources, and dry toilets, the operators are trying to reduce water consumption and avoid shortages. Summary created with

Water supply is becoming an increasing challenge for many of the Swiss Alpine Club’s (SAC) mountain huts. According to a study, the situation is considered critical at about one-fifth of all huts. Among the factors responsible are lower summer precipitation and the retreat of glaciers, which in many places previously served as a reliable source of water.

The situation is particularly tense right now at the Geltenhütte in the Bernese Oberland, as reported by the "Berner Zeitung" reports. Hut warden Susanne Brand was already forced to implement water-saving measures at the end of June. Showers have been suspended for the time being, and guests are being asked to use water conscientiously.

“When push comes to shove, we’ll put the outhouse into use,” Brand is quoted as saying in the report. Thanks to an additional pump, the cabin can now draw water from a second source. “We’re very lucky that this allows us to make a lot of our own drinks.”

Less Water Thanks to Dry Toilets

The drought is also making itself felt at the Wildhornhütte in Bern. Although the 500-liter water tank is still filling up overnight, water pressure has noticeably dropped in recent weeks. “It’s hard to say how much longer there will be enough water,” hut warden Marco Canova told the *Berner Zeitung*.

The Blüemlisal Hut above Kandersteg demonstrates how water consumption can be significantly reduced. According to the report, in addition to a larger reservoir, the switch to dry toilets in particular helped reduce water usage: On peak days, water consumption for toilet flushing dropped from around 5,000 liters to just 2,000 to 2,200 liters.

"Snow is our water reserve"

Other mountain huts are also responding to the changing conditions. At the Silberhornhütte, a new water tank is set to improve the water supply. Hut warden Thomas Huggler sees this as a necessary adaptation to climate change: “The snow is our water reserve. But with summers this hot, it’s melting away earlier and earlier.”

In response to an inquiry from the *Berner Zeitung*, the SAC stated that the hut crews are prepared for such situations based on their experience with previous heat waves. At this time, however, they have “no knowledge of any serious problems with the water supply.”

However, how long the reserves will last until the end of the season will likely depend primarily on future precipitation.

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