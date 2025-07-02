Anyone looking to cool off these days often finds it by jumping into the cool water. Symbolbild: Keystone

Switzerland has been dominated by oppressive heat for days - and a real cool-down is still a long way off. Even after the end of the heatwave, it remains warm.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland has been experiencing an intense heatwave with temperatures above 30 degrees since Saturday, which is expected to last until Thursday.

Peak temperatures of up to 35 degrees are expected on Wednesday, after which it will remain very warm at just under 30 degrees.

From Sunday, a weather disturbance will cause rain and falling temperatures, but there will be no significant cooling. Show more

Switzerland has been experiencing a pronounced heatwave since Saturday. Temperatures are cracking the 30-degree mark every day. And it will continue for the time being: "The current heatwave will last until at least Thursday," writes Michael Eichmann from MeteoNews at the request of blue News.

Especially on Wednesday, highs of 33 to locally 35 degrees are possible.

But even after the supposed end of the heatwave, it will still be sweaty: on Friday, the highs will still be 27 to 29 degrees, which, according to Eichmann, "will still feel quite lush".

It's getting cooler, but staying warm

And the weekend won't bring any real cooling either: In large parts of Switzerland, the thermometer will climb again to 28 to 30 degrees, and even higher in some regions.

"However, a disturbance zone will come in during Sunday, and the exact timing cannot yet be predicted," says Eichmann. In the course of this, however, it will be widely wet and the temperature level will drop. "As things stand, the main precipitation event will occur on Monday night."

The first half of next week will be more dynamic: sun and clouds alternating with occasional rain and significantly lower temperatures of 23 to 26 degrees.

The good news: "The nights can also be well ventilated again," says Eichmann. On the other hand, there is no sign of a big cool down.

