Heavily armed police officers in front of the man's house. BRK News

An unknown man kidnapped a man in Pfäffikon on Thursday evening. After a short time, the victim managed to escape. The suspected kidnapper has now also been arrested.

Sven Ziegler

On Thursday evening, a 27-year-old Swiss man got into his car in a parking lot in Pfäffikon ZH. Suddenly, a man who was unknown at the time also got into the vehicle and forced the driver to drive off, presumably at gunpoint.

After a short time, the victim managed to escape from his vehicle and alert the police. The unknown perpetrator then fled in an unknown direction. The immediate search was unsuccessful for the time being.

An emergency vehicle in front of the man's house. BRK News

Intensive investigations by the Zurich cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office I for serious violent crime led to the identification and location of the suspect. The 64-year-old Swiss national was arrested by the Zurich cantonal police on Friday.

During the subsequent house search, the police seized several weapons and various items of ammunition. The specific background to the kidnapping and the exact motive have not yet been fully clarified and investigations are continuing.

The public prosecutor's office has applied to the compulsory measures court for the accused to be remanded in custody. The presumption of innocence applies until a final verdict is reached.