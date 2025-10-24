The accident caused extensive material damage. Kapo Aargau

During the night, a truck crashed into a maintenance vehicle on the A1 near Neuenhof AG. While no one was injured in the violent collision, massive damage was caused.

Dominik Müller

According to a statement from the Aargau cantonal police, the accident occurred on the three-lane A1 near Neuenhof at 3.30 a.m. on Friday night. Due to night-time maintenance work on the Neuenhof overpass, it was necessary to close lanes in the direction of Zurich.

To this end, the maintenance service positioned a lorry a few hundred meters in front of it, to which a so-called impact absorber was attached along with signage and hazard warning lights. As a result, a truck approached and crashed into the maintenance vehicle at full speed.

No one was injured. However, both trucks were totaled. According to initial findings, the 23-year-old truck driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The investigation by the Aargau cantonal police is ongoing.

The police had to close two of the three lanes for the investigation and the extensive recovery and evacuation work. This led to long traffic jams on the A1 and A3 as rush hour began. The accident site was cleared by 7.30 am.