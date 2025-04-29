The road near Stalden VS is completely under water. Screenshot Instagram / Pomona Media

Sudden debris flows have caused massive damage in Stalden VS: Roads were flooded and a power plant was damaged. It is still unclear where the masses of water came from.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sudden debris flows in Stalden have flooded roads and damaged parts of the Ackersand power plant.

The cause of the masses of water is still unclear - geologists are currently examining two theories.

The cantonal road remains closed for the time being, but train and bus connections to the Saas and Mattertal valleys are still possible. Show more

On Tuesday morning, large quantities of water with debris from the Roorbach burst its banks in the Ackersand area near Stalden. Among those affected are the company buildings of Ruppen AG and Schaller Beton AG as well as the Ackersand power plant, some of whose facilities were damaged.

Masses of mud have flooded the Stalden-Visp cantonal road and two debris collectors are already full, as the "Walliser Bote" writes. Firefighters and clearing crews are working continuously. Nevertheless, new water and mud continues to flow in in batches.

It is currently unclear where the water is coming from. According to Stalden's mayor Joël Fischer, there are two theories: Either the water comes from a tunnel that leads from the Saas Valley to the Riedji surge tank, or it is seeping rainwater from the Finellutelli and Gsponertelli areas.

The cantonal road will remain closed indefinitely. However, the Saas Valley and the Mattertal can still be reached by train and bus. Geologists are on site investigating the causes of the sudden water ingress.