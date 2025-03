The affected area in Bubendorf BL. Alertswiss.

The fire in a warehouse in Bubendorf BL is causing heavy smoke development. A warning has been issued to the population.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A warehouse has caught fire in the industrial area of Bubendorf BL.

There is heavy smoke development and unpleasant odors.

The population is asked to close windows and doors. Show more

Alertswiss warns of heavy smoke in the Bubendorf BL area. A warehouse in the industrial area had previously caught fire. The fire is causing a strong, unpleasant smell.

The population is called upon to close windows and doors and to switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems. They should also drive around the area. The instructions of the emergency services and authorities must be followed.