Branches and fallen trees lie on the Place de la Gare in Biel/Bienne on Sunday after a heavy thunderstorm. KEYSTONE

Heavy thunderstorms have ended the first heatwave of the year in Switzerland and led to evacuations and flight detour. One man was seriously injured in the Bernese Seeland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a heatwave, heavy thunderstorms brought the summer weather to an abrupt end on Sunday.

There was damage, a festival evacuation and delays at Zurich Airport.

One person was seriously injured.

It will be warmer again from Tuesday. Show more

Over the last few days, Switzerland has experienced an intense heatwave with temperatures of over 30 degrees, attracting many people to the lakes and outdoor pools. But on Sunday, heavy thunderstorms moved in from the west, bringing the summer heat to an abrupt end.

On Sunday afternoon, the organizers of the Festi'neuch in Neuchâtel had to evacuate the festival site after a strong thunderstorm with wind speeds of up to 140 km/h moved across the region.

It was the first time in the history of the festival that such a measure was necessary. Visitors sought shelter in parking garages, underpasses and school buildings. The organizer decided not to continue the festival and asked the guests to go home.

One person injured

Zurich Airport was also affected by the storms. At around 4.30 p.m., a handling stop was imposed as lightning was registered in the vicinity. Aircraft had to circle in holding patterns over eastern Switzerland and southern Germany before they were able to land again from around 5 pm. Some flights were diverted to Stuttgart, which led to delays.

The storms also caused damage in the Bernese Seeland, particularly in the Biel region. A tree fell on a Biel public transport overhead line, which disrupted bus services. In Nidau, a man was seriously injured by a falling branch and had to be airlifted to hospital. There were also reports of boats capsizing.

The weather services warned of further thunderstorms, particularly in the Jura Arc and north-western Switzerland, where the risk of hail and squalls was classified as considerable. There was also a considerable risk of heavy rain in the Bernese Oberland and central Switzerland.

Sunny weather again from Tuesday

The weather gradually calmed down on Monday night. Scattered showers were still possible in the lowlands, but as the day progressed, the clouds cleared and it became partly sunny. Temperatures rose to 23 degrees, while it cooled down to 13 to 15 degrees at night.

A stable high pressure situation is expected from Tuesday, which will ensure sunny weather throughout Switzerland. Spring clouds may form over the mountains, but only isolated showers are to be expected. Temperatures will rise again and temperatures above 30 degrees are expected again at the weekend.