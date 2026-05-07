Left-wing parliamentary group leader Heidi Reichinnek and Union parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn clashed on "Maischberger" on Wednesday evening. Picture: WDR / Oliver Ziebe

On Wednesday evening, two parliamentary group leaders met on Sandra Maischberger's ARD program. Jens Spahn from the CDU/CSU and Heidi Reichinnek from the Left are to evaluate the government's work. There is only agreement on one topic.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yesterday, Wednesday evening, two parliamentary group leaders met on Sandra Maischberger's ARD talk show.

Heidi Reichinnek from the Left Party and Jens Spahn from the CDU are to assess the government's work.

Despite their disagreement, it was clear to see: The two opponents found the argument okay, the moderator had clear difficulties this time.

We should observe who in the Bundestag claps the most with the AfD, Spahn demanded with a view to the left. "It's a cheeky thing to say," Reichinnek replies. "We have never clapped with the AfD." Spahn: "I understand that this upsets you." Reichinnek: "Yes, because you're lying." Show more

Jens Spahn has just been re-elected leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. With 86.5 percent of the vote, he achieved a good result and can now be considered the "star of the CDU/CSU".

Spahn will meet Heidi Reichinnek on Sandra Maischberger's "Maischberger" on Wednesday evening. The leader of the left-wing parliamentary group has been a star for a year now. After all, the politician made the Left Party surprisingly strong in the federal elections.

The two discuss the first year of the federal government. No special insights were to be expected beforehand. But the discussion did have a certain entertainment value.

Despite all the disagreement, it was clear to see: The two opponents thought the argument was okay, the presenter clearly had difficulties this time. She repeatedly failed in her attempt to prevent both of them from talking for too long. And that was the main problem with this discussion: the arguments were familiar, there were no new ones, and at some point the whole thing became a little tiring.

Reichinnek is against a diet increase, Spahn is for it

Until the presenter asked questions in the middle of the most beautiful argument, which both guests were supposed to answer with "yes" or "no", without actually doing so. Sandra Maischberger brings up an idea from CDU Secretary General Carsten Linnemann from the previous week.

He had suggested that politicians' salaries should not be increased this year. He wanted to send a signal to the citizens. The left-wing parties are also against a dietary increase and have been donating the money to associations they support for the past year.

But Jens Spahn does not agree with the demand. "There is a well-founded mechanism for paying MPs, namely to follow wage and pension trends." This has led to parliamentary allowances rising, but they have also fallen in the past. "In principle, we should stick to this mechanism."

To put it more succinctly: Spahn wants him and his colleagues to earn more money, despite the current crisis and the privileges they already have, which Reichinnek also points out.

"I think that MPs earn enough," says Reichinnek. "MPs must have a reasonable salary, I would like to emphasize that. But at some point, that's enough." The audience in the studio stands behind Reichinnek, she receives applause. Spahn does not.

Spahn accuses the left of "lifestyle anti-Semitism"

Spahn's stance on the CDU's incompatibility resolution is also only moderately well received. At a federal party conference, the party decided neither to work together with the AfD nor with the Left nor to form a coalition. Spahn's criticism of the Left Party is just as fundamental: "If Jew-haters and anti-Semites are in charge of the parliamentary group and the party, then that is a problem."

The CDU does not want to work with this party either: "Socialism in the program, the dictatorship of the proletariat, that is socialism. Wherever it has been tried in the world so far and wherever it has been tried, it has led to poverty, environmental pollution and usually to dissenters being imprisoned or dead. That is a system, a different system, that we do not want."

Spahn also criticizes the attitude towards Israel and Jews on the left, which he calls "left-wing lifestyle anti-Semitism". "Palestinian solidarity is not anti-Semitism," explains Reichinnek. "You have people in your parliamentary group and your party who declare Hamas to be martyrs and march along with them," says Spahn.

"Why don't you name names," Reichinnek demands. Spahn doesn't do that. But he says: "You have a problem in your party with hatred of Jews. And denying it won't make it go away. You should deal with it and, above all, get rid of it."

"Likewise," Reichinnek parries. The CDU/CSU is opening up more and more to the AfD, not only in its rhetoric, but also in its resolutions. "And I can definitely see a clear breaking down of the firewall in the second and third row, but also in the first row in some cases. I always find it interesting that people push us to one side, even though we want nothing other than social justice."

The Left demands affordable rents or tax relief for low and middle incomes, that hospitals do not have to close and that the buses run. Social justice is not in a good state in Germany.

Reichinnek on Spahn: "A cheek"

We need to observe who in the Bundestag claps the most with the AfD, Spahn demands with a view to the left. "It's a cheek to say something like that," Reichinnek replies. "We have never clapped with the AfD." Spahn: "I understand that this upsets you." Reichinnek: "Yes, because you're lying."

No one on the left is interested in working with the CDU/CSU, Reichinnek explains. "Our political positions are far apart. But we on the left are clear: we are prepared to enter into discussions with all democratic parties and parliamentary groups when it comes to achieving something for the people. We have already proven that."

This time, the conversation is not so far off. There is only agreement on increasing the maternity pension. When it comes to foreign, economic and social policy, there is nothing that would unite the two parties. At least that is what becomes clear this evening. What is not clear is what a possible cooperation could look like after the three state elections in September. Spahn doesn't want to think about that just yet. A pity, really. Because that would certainly have interested many viewers, especially in eastern Germany.

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