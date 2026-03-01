The richest one percent of the Swiss population owns an average of CHF 20 million Symbolbild: Imago

He himself belongs to the wealthy elite - and criticizes precisely this system. Jan Colruyt, an entrepreneur living in Toggenburg, warns of growing inequality in Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Millionaire heir Jan Colruyt is calling for higher taxes for the super-rich, as he believes that extreme wealth concentration endangers democracy.

He criticizes the fact that capital grows faster than wages and that one percent of the population in Switzerland owns around 40 percent of the country's wealth.

Colruyt advocates politically feasible solutions and emphasizes that global problems require state and democratic decisions. Show more

Jan Colruyt is the heir to millions and comes from a family that built up one of Belgium's leading supermarket chains. He has lived in Toggenburg for 25 years - and is now calling for higher taxes for himself and other super-rich people, as he explains in an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

At the WEF, Colruyt was the only Swiss to sign the "We Must Draw the Line" appeal. The message: the extreme concentration of wealth threatens democracy.

"The strongest shoulders in a society should bear the greatest burden," Colruyt told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. However, the opposite has happened in recent decades. The gap between rich and poor is widening. It is particularly problematic that the very wealthy can exert disproportionate influence not only financially, but also politically - for example through lobbying, expensive lawyers or the purchase of media.

Capital grows faster than wages

He counts himself among the super-rich, even if he does not give a specific figure. From a fortune of five to ten million francs, he says, you can "live well from capital gains without working". This is precisely where he sees the core of the problem: capital grows faster than wages.

Once you own a lot, you automatically increase your wealth more than someone who is dependent on gainful employment. "Why can more be earned with capital than with the essential things in life such as care or childcare?", Colruyt is quoted as saying by the Tages-Anzeiger.

Colruyt speaks of a "system error". In Switzerland, one percent of the population owns around 40 percent of the wealth - an inequality that, according to him, is now comparable to that in the USA.

He does not want to work out specific models himself, leaving this to politicians. A national inheritance tax or a federal wealth tax are conceivable, for example. He describes the Green Liberals' proposal - 0.33 percent on assets over five million francs - as a possible solution. In his view, the rate could even be slightly higher. However, pragmatism is crucial: he believes that demands such as a 50 percent inheritance tax are hardly politically feasible.

Campaigning for higher taxes for the super-rich: Jan Colruyt. Screenshot Youtube/Fenster zum Sonntag

Rethinking for the super-rich

In an interview with the newspaper, he emphasizes that he is not alone in his stance. In discussions with other heirs and entrepreneurs, he feels that a rethink is taking place. A movement is forming among the wealthy who are willing to contribute more. The ball is now in the politicians' court.

For Colruyt, one thing is clear: global problems cannot be solved by private initiatives or philanthropy alone. "It needs the state and the democratic decision-making process." Although he himself is heavily involved locally - for example in charitable housing projects in Lichtensteig SG - it is not a small circle that should decide how taxpayers' money is used, but the population.

