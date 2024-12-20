At Döltschihalde, 100 people have to leave their homes. Google Maps

Over 100 tenants in the city of Zurich will soon be on the street. Those affected fear for their future.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 58 tenants will lose their apartments at Döltschihalde by 2025 due to planned total renovations.

The tenants' association criticizes the lack of alternatives and the lack of support for those affected.

Tenants are hoping for a right of return, but neither rental prices nor concrete assurances are known. Show more

A conflict is coming to a head in the Döltschihalde housing estate in Zurich-Wiedikon: over 100 people, spread across 58 tenants, received notice to terminate their contracts at the end of November. The owner is planning a comprehensive renovation, the tenants are now fearing for their livelihoods and are considering legal action.

The estate at the foot of the Uetliberg was long regarded as a quiet retreat with a communal flair. Many of the tenants know the owner personally, as she once lived there herself. The disappointment is all the greater now. "We didn't even receive any advance information," one of those affected told theTagesanzeigernewspaper.

Families and older people in particular, who have lived there for decades, feel their very existence is under threat. They pay rents that are well below the average for the city of Zurich. Finding housing in the same price range is almost impossible.

Two owners, two philosophies

The estate is owned by two heirs who have taken different paths. While one owner maintains the condition of his buildings through regular renovations and does not issue vacancy notices, the other party opts for total refurbishment. This includes structural changes such as adding a storey to the buildings, which, according to the owner's husband, cannot be carried out in an inhabited state.

The Zurich Tenants' Association criticizes the approach. Spokesman Walter Angst emphasizes in the Tagesanzeiger that a gradual renovation could have enabled tenants to stay in the estate. Under certain conditions, extensions could also be carried out while the building is occupied.

Angst describes the owner's current offer, which is common in the city in the event of vacancy notices, as not very socially acceptable, as there is a lack of support in finding accommodation.

Reactions and prospects

Some tenants are planning to challenge the termination before the arbitration board in order to obtain an extension of the deadline until the actual start of construction. Others want to avoid conflict so as not to jeopardize their chances of returning to the renovated apartments. But the uncertainty remains: Neither future rents nor a right of return have yet been assured. For many, it is clear that the loss of their home is irrevocable.

The case at Döltschihalde is reminiscent of similar mass terminations in the city, including the much-discussed eviction of residents from several Sugus buildings.