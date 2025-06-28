The helicopter is believed to have crashed near the Oberaletsch Glacier. Screenshot Google Maps

A helicopter crashed near the Oberaletsch Glacier in Valais on Saturday - it is still unclear whether there are any casualties.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you A helicopter crashed in Valais on Saturday afternoon.

The accident site is near the Oberaletsch glacier.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured. Show more

A helicopter crashed in the Fusshörner region on the Oberaletsch Glacier in Valais on Saturday afternoon. According to the "Walliser Boten" newspaper, at least one person was fatally injured.

An eyewitness who was on a hike with his wife on the opposite Sparrhorn mountain at the time of the crash told Blick: "I thought the helicopter was about to land, but then it crashed two seconds before I could film." The man goes on to say that a "huge cloud of smoke" rose up. The helicopter then flipped onto its back.

The Valais cantonal police were unable to confirm details of any injuries at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The emergency services are at the scene, a police spokesperson said.