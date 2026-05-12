The helicopter pilot must now surrender his license. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Gottfried Czepluch

A hobby helicopter pilot flew under a bridge over the Rhine in Liechtenstein twice at Christmas 2021. The risky maneuver was filmed and later published. Now the Federal Supreme Court has confirmed the withdrawal of his flying license for two months.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A helicopter pilot flew under the Rhine bridge near Bendern twice in 2021.

The Federal Supreme Court sees this as a concrete danger and confirms a two-month license withdrawal.

According to the ruling, even a small change in the airflow could have led to a collision. Show more

A hobby helicopter pilot must surrender his flying license for two months. This was decided by the Federal Supreme Court. The man flew under the Rhine bridge near Bendern in Liechtenstein twice on December 24, 2021.

A passer-by filmed part of the flight maneuver of the pilot, who also works as a flight instructor. Two days later, the video was available to everyone on a media portal.

In a ruling published on Tuesday, the Federal Supreme Court came to the conclusion that the pilot had created a concrete danger with his maneuver. It took into account the fact that he flew under the bridge twice without having taken any safety precautions. In his voluntary disclosure made on the day the video was published, the man himself wrote that he had not thought twice about it.

Small distance

As can be seen from the Federal Supreme Court's considerations, the distance from the helicopter to the water or the underside of the bridge was a maximum of 4.5 meters. A gust of wind or a slight change in the airflow would have been enough to cause a collision.

The complainant had argued, among other things, that flying under a bridge is not prohibited by law. However, according to the court, this does not mean that it is permissible. It considers the warning withdrawal of the license ordered by the Federal Office of Civil Aviation to be "suitable" to deter the man from breaking the rules again. (Judgment 2C_284/2025 of 20.3.2026)