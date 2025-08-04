Several Helly Hansen life jackets are affected. Helly Hansen

Helly Hansen is recalling around 10,000 life jackets. There is a risk of drowning.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Norwegian clothing manufacturer Helly Hansen is recalling the Navigare Comfort, Navigare Scan, Junior Safe+ and Kid Safe+ life jackets in Switzerland. There is a risk of drowning, the company and the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention announced on Monday

The recall only affects products that have been sold since 2022, Helly Hansen continued at the request of Keystone-SDA. Fewer than 10,000 units have been sold in Switzerland during this period.

Consumers are asked to stop using the affected life jackets with immediate effect. They will receive a refund or a voucher of the same amount from Helly Hansen.

In the course of routine internal and external tests, Helly Hansen has come to the conclusion that the third-party supplier of the Navigare Comfort, Navigare Scan, Junior Safe+ and Kid Safe+ lifejackets did not manufacture these items in accordance with the required certified standards, the company further announced on request. Helly Hansen is not aware of any violations and there have been no customer complaints in connection with the affected products from previous or current ranges.