The Swiss flight to Munich, operated by Helvetic, returned to Zurich on Saturday. Screenshot lightradar24

A Helvetic Airways flight from Zurich to Munich turned back shortly after take-off on Saturday afternoon due to a bird strike and landed safely.

Lea Oetiker

The Embraer E190 took off from Zurich at 1.35 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The flight was operated by Helvetic Airways, but shortly after take-off the aircraft had to turn around again. The reason: the pilot reported a fairly serious bird strike, as reported by theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

He announced by radio that they were currently considering how to continue the flight. The crew in the cockpit then climbed to around 3,650 meters above sea level and flew several loops over the Lake Constance region to burn off fuel. This is according to data from the live tracking service Flightradar24.com.

After approximately 20 minutes and four circles, the aircraft returned to Zurich Airport. The aircraft with the registration HB-JVO touched down on runway 14 at 2.20 p.m., which meant an approach over Höri, the newspaper continues.

The flight to Munich could no longer be operated on Saturday, nor could the return flight. However, the damage to the aircraft was apparently minor: the plane took off for Dubrovnik on the same day.

Methods against bird strikes

Bird strikes are a known risk at many airports. Zurich Airport also uses various methods to minimize this problem. "Collisions between birds and aircraft (known as bird strikes) can have serious consequences and must therefore be avoided at all costs," says the airport's website.

The airport site is designed in such a way that it remains as unattractive as possible for birds. This includes, for example, long grass meadows that make it difficult for birds of prey to see potential prey on the ground.

Petards are also set off whenever meadows are mowed near the airport. This is because the mowing attracts birds, which are then driven away with firecrackers