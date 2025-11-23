  1. Residential Customers
Video from Ticino Here a wolf runs through the middle of a populated area in the Onsernone Valley

SwissTXT

23.11.2025 - 14:44

A wolf was spotted in Vergeletto in Ticino on Saturday evening. It is unclear whether the animal belongs to the known pack.

23.11.2025, 14:44

23.11.2025, 15:28

On Saturday evening, a wolf was spotted in a residential area in Vergeletto in the upper Onsernone Valley. The cantonal authorities have already identified a pack of wolves there this year, which has been released for shooting.

It is not known whether the wolf spotted on Saturday belongs to this pack. The wolf was alone when a resident filmed it in the center of the village between eight and nine in the evening.

The footage is now doing the rounds in the valley - some residents of the upper valley are worried. They spotted a wolf a few months ago. Around ten months ago, there were also several wolf kills on the edge of the village of Spruga, in the other part of the Onsernone Valley.

