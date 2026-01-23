Starting in August, anyone who throws a cigarette butt on the ground risks a fine anywhere in Switzerland. At the same time, new recycling regulations will take effect, and the 13th AHV pension payment will be excluded from the central calculation. Here’s an overview of the most important changes.

In August 2026, Switzerland will once again see a number of changes.

AHV, Waste, Pesticides Here Are the Changes Taking Effect in August That You Need to Know About Now

Here's what it's all about Starting in August, littering will be subject to fines of up to 250 francs throughout Switzerland.

Sunrise, Yallo, and Lebara are raising the prices of numerous cell phone and internet plans.

New rules also apply to recycling, reduced working hours, naturalization, and the calculation of pension fund benefits. Summary created with

A new month brings new rules: Starting in August, littering will be subject to fines throughout Switzerland, Sunrise is raising its prices, and packaging must meet stricter recycling requirements.

There are also changes regarding retirement planning, naturalization procedures, and short-time work benefits. Here’s what you need to know.

Littering can result in a fine of up to 250 francs

Littering will soon be a criminal offense in Switzerland. Social Democratic Party

Starting in August, anyone who leaves trash in public spaces can be fined throughout Switzerland. This is based on a new federal law addressing littering.

A fine of 80 francs may be imposed for small pieces of litter such as cigarette butts or plastic bags. According to the available information, fines of up to 100 francs are possible for amounts of litter up to 17 liters.

For amounts of up to 110 liters, a fine of up to 250 francs may be imposed. This applies only if the person is caught littering or leaving trash behind.

New recycling rates apply to packaging

A new Packaging Ordinance will take effect in August. It replaces the previous ordinance on beverage packaging from the year 2000.

Packaging should be as recyclable as possible, be made more often from recycled materials, and contain fewer problematic substances. Unnecessary packaging should also be avoided.

For plastic packaging, the recycling rate must be at least 55 percent. For beverage cartons, the rate is at least 70 percent.

Hundreds of pesticide limits are being adjusted

About 600 maximum pesticide levels are stricter than before. Social Democratic Party

Switzerland is adopting the EU's new maximum residue limits for pesticides in food.

The Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs is adjusting a total of 830 maximum limits. About 600 of these are stricter than before.

The federal government aims to strengthen health protection while avoiding trade barriers with the EU.

Sunrise Subscriptions Are Getting More Expensive

Following Swisscom and Salt, Sunrise is now also raising its prices. Starting in August, the monthly base fee for cell phone and internet plans will increase by 1.50 francs.

Customers who have multiple cell phone plans or a bundled package that includes internet and cell service pay an additional 75 rappen per month for each additional plan.

Sunrise's brands Yallo and Lebara are also raising their prices. Depending on the plan, the price increase ranges from 50 rappen to 2 francs; for most plans, it is 1 franc.

According to the available information, Swype, Chmobile, prepaid plans, home security products, add-on options, and ongoing installment payments for devices are not affected.

The 13th AHV pension payment does not result in reductions

The 13th AHV pension payment will be made for the first time in December. Social Democratic Party

The 13th AHV pension will be paid out for the first time in December. To ensure that this does not indirectly lead to cuts in pension fund benefits, the Federal Council will amend the relevant ordinance effective in August.

Until now, AHV and pension fund benefits combined were generally not allowed to exceed 85 percent of the last insured salary. If this limit was exceeded, benefits could be reduced due to what is known as “overinsurance.”

The additional AHV payment will now be excluded from this calculation. This is intended to prevent the purpose of the 13th AHV pension from being partially negated by reductions in occupational pension benefits.

Applications for naturalization are submitted digitally

The processes for regular naturalization are becoming more digital. In the future, cantonal authorities will be able to submit applications to the State Secretariat for Migration electronically rather than by mail.

The federal government's decision can also be returned via the new interface in the Central Migration Information System.

Initially, a pilot phase will begin with selected cantons. The remaining cantons are expected to join later. For applicants themselves, this change does not necessarily mean, at this stage, that the entire application can be submitted online.

Short-time work remains an option for up to 24 months

Companies can continue to receive short-time work compensation for up to 24 months. The extended maximum duration will take effect in August and run through January 31, 2027.

Normally, the maximum benefit period is twelve months. The Federal Council cites the continuing difficult economic environment as the reason for the extension.

The measure is intended to protect jobs, curb the rise in unemployment, and provide affected businesses with greater planning certainty.

Swiss Plans to Resume Flights to Tel Aviv

Swiss will soon resume flights to Tel Aviv. Social Democratic Party

Swiss plans to resume its flights to and from Tel Aviv starting in August. The airline had previously suspended its flights due to the war against Iran and extended the suspension several times.

According to the available information, the Lufthansa Group has been flying to Tel Aviv again since June, albeit with a reduced schedule.

00:42 13. AHV-Rente: Keine Scheinlösung auf Kosten der Jungen Diana Gutjahr lehnt die Finanzierungsvorlage zur 13. AHV-Rente ab: höhere Lohnabzüge und mehr Mehrwertsteuer belasten Bevölkerung und junge Generation, ohne die AHV nachhaltig zu sichern.

With material from Keystone-SDA.