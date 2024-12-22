A lot of snow will fall over the next few days, especially in the Alps. And there is also a realistic chance of a white Christmas in the lowlands Meteonews

The fourth Advent began with storms, now it's raining and snowing at higher altitudes. Over the next few days, up to 120 centimetres will fall in the Alps. The lowlands could also be powdered white on Christmas Eve.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Snow has started to fall at higher altitudes and is expected to continue until December 24.

The federal government warns of heavy snowfall above 1500 meters above sea level. Up to 120 centimetres are possible, and 40-80 centimetres above 800 meters.

Some snow will also fall on the Central Plateau over the next few days.

According to the meteorologists, it will hardly be really wintry at low altitudes. Nevertheless, many places are likely to have at least a white powdery Christmas. Show more

Those who no longer have to go outside to prepare for Christmas can count themselves lucky. After a stormy night at times, it is raining on the Central Plateau and flakes are falling in the Alps and Alpine foothills.

Es schneielet es beieled, es gaht en chüele Wind... Dies ist das Motto bis zum 24. Dezember. Ob es auch im Flachland Schnee gibt und vieles mehr zum bevorstehenden #Starkschneefall Ereignis lesen Sie im heutigen Meteoblog: https://t.co/tXxT3mBVS3 Quelle: D. Gerstgrasser pic.twitter.com/u1ZexWwWDl — MeteoSchweiz (@meteoschweiz) December 21, 2024

Confederation warns of large amounts of snow

The federal government is warning of heavy snowfall for all areas above 1500 meters above sea level on both sides of the main Alpine ridge. From this altitude, 80 to 120 centimetres of fresh snow could fall by 24 December. From 800 meters, 40 to 80 centimetres are possible.

Road, rail and air traffic could therefore be restricted, warns the Federal Weather Service. It may also be advisable to remove snow from roofs before the load becomes too great. Roof avalanches are also possible.

The snow also brings danger: road, rail and air traffic could be restricted, warns the federal government. Roof avalanches could also become an issue. Meteoschweiz

As strong winds continue to blow in some areas, the risk of avalanches is also increasing. The Swiss Snow and Avalanche Research Institute has issued a level 3+ (scale of 1-5) for Sunday. The next assessment will follow at 5 pm.

Avalanche warning level 3+ (scale from 1 to 5) applies for today, Sunday. Experience is required for tours away from secured areas and caution is advised. The next assessment will follow at 5 pm. WSL-Institut für Schnee-und Lawinenforschung SLF

Will there be a white Christmas?

After the memorable days in November, the snow is likely to restrict everyday life once again. At the same time, the white base promises fun and romantic views, especially for those who are already on vacation. Ideal conditions for skiing, however, look different for most people. Strong winds are also forecast for tomorrow, which could also restrict mountain railway operations in the affected areas.

Many people who celebrate Christmas on the Central Plateau are hoping for a white Christmas. This is not entirely unjustified, as "Meteonews" writes, but it is white powder rather than a blanket of snow that is likely to last until Christmas Eve. SRF meteorologist Gaudenz Flury promises Sion (515 m), Chur (593 m) and St. Gallen (674 m) the white splendor desired by many. He gives Bern (480-674 m) and Zurich (391-876 m) a 50 percent chance. "It probably won't be enough for Geneva and Basel," predicts the weather expert.