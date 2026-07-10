With the start of summer vacation, Zurich Airport enters its busiest time of the year. Up to 60,000 passengers are expected each day. If you’re well prepared and know the most important rules, you’ll save time and start your vacation on a more relaxed note.

Here's what it's all about The peak travel season is beginning at Zurich Airport. Swiss expects about 60,000 passengers per day in July and August and recommends allowing plenty of time.

Travelers should check their carry-on luggage, travel documents, and batteries before departure.

New CT scanners in Zurich also allow for larger containers of liquids in carry-on luggage.

Despite thorough preparation, thunderstorms, heavy air traffic, or new border controls can lead to delays and longer wait times. Summary created with

Suitcases roll through the terminals, families head for the beach, and departure times on the display boards change every minute. The peak travel season of the year is beginning at Zurich Airport. While many people can hardly wait for their vacations, airlines and the airport have been preparing for these weeks for months. After all, summer is the time when it’s determined whether flight operations will run smoothly even at high capacity.

Swiss expects to carry about 60,000 passengers daily on approximately 450 flights in July and August. The effort required behind the scenes is correspondingly significant.

“Summer is the most challenging and, quite literally, the hottest time of the year for the aviation industry. These weeks in particular show just how resilient flight operations really are,” says Oliver Buchhofer, Chief Operating Officer of Swiss. “It’s always a major undertaking, but we’ve prepared thoroughly and are confident that we can achieve our goals.”

But how can the peak season run smoothly? It doesn't just depend on Swiss or Zurich Airport. Travelers can also do their part to prevent long wait times, delays, or other problems from occurring in the first place.

Allow enough time

If you want to start your vacation on a relaxed note, be sure to allow plenty of time to get to the airport. Especially on busy days, there may be wait times at check-in, baggage drop-off, security screening, or passport control.

Swiss therefore recommends arriving at the airport as early as possible. Passengers who check in online before departure or use the evening-before check-in option often save time. The Zurich Airport website also helps with planning. There, travelers can check current wait times for security and passport control as well as at check-in. Using the “Save Flight” feature, travelers can also subscribe to receive up-to-date information about their own flight.

Check Your Carry-On Luggage Before Your Trip

A common cause of delays at the gate is carry-on luggage. Suitcases that are too large or too heavy often have to be checked at the last minute. This takes time and delays boarding.

Swiss therefore recommends checking before departure what carry-on baggage is included in your fare and what the permitted dimensions and weight are. Items that are not needed during the flight should be packed in your checked baggage whenever possible.

There are also ways to save time when checking in your luggage. If you’ve already checked in online, many airlines let you drop off your luggage directly at a self-service bag drop. This service is available to travelers flying with Swiss, Edelweiss, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and several other airlines, among others.

New Rules for Liquids

There is a change to the security screening process at Zurich Airport: Passengers on domestic flights are now allowed to carry liquids in containers of up to two liters in their carry-on luggage. This is made possible by the new CT scanners.

However, the airport points out that this rule does not apply everywhere. Anyone flying back from abroad or transferring flights must follow the regulations of the respective airport. Significantly stricter limits may still apply there.

Double-walled bottles, such as thermoses, are an exception. These must be empty at the security checkpoint, as their contents cannot be inspected by the scanners. Anyone carrying analog photographic film should present it separately and have it inspected manually, as the new scanners can damage the film.

Special Rules for Power Banks

Travelers should be especially careful when packing batteries and electronic devices. Swiss allows a maximum of two power banks per person, with a capacity of up to 100 watt-hours. They must be carried exclusively in carry-on luggage and must be stored under the seat in front of you or in the seat pocket during the flight—not in the overhead compartment.

Charging power banks on board is not permitted. Likewise, power banks may not be charged using the aircraft’s power supply. The only exception is for medically necessary devices. For larger power banks with a capacity between 100 and 160 watt-hours, prior approval from the airline is required.

Batteries and e-cigarettes must also be carried in your carry-on luggage. Items that are not permitted include fireworks, sparklers, flammable pastes, and toxic or corrosive substances.

New EU System May Lead to Longer Wait Times

You may also need to be a little more patient at passport control this summer. The reason is the new EU Entry/Exit System (EES). For travelers from countries outside the EU and the Schengen Area, biometric data will be collected upon their first entry.

For Swiss nationals and citizens of EU and EFTA countries, the actual border crossing process will remain unchanged. However, due to the high volume of passengers and the new procedures, there may still be longer wait times.

Anyone who meets the requirements should therefore use the automated e-gates. These are available for departures for travelers 18 years of age and older and for arrivals for travelers as young as 12, and can help reduce wait times.

Check Your Documents Before You Travel

Even though so much is done digitally these days, the traditional document check remains important. An expired passport or a missing entry permit can put an end to your trip even before you board the plane.

According to Swiss, their own app is also helpful. It provides up-to-date information on gate changes, boarding times, and other updates. If you enable notifications, you’ll be notified right away and won’t have to keep checking the departure boards.

The weather remains a source of uncertainty

Despite all the preparation, not all delays can be avoided. Thunderstorms, restrictions in European airspace, or particularly heavy traffic can affect the flight schedule at any time. If you’re traveling on a connecting flight, you should therefore allow plenty of time between flights.

Nevertheless, Swiss is looking forward to the summer months with confidence. “Our goal is to offer our guests flight operations that are as stable and reliable as possible, even during the busiest time of the year,” says Buchhofer. Meanwhile, for travelers, the rule is: If you’re well prepared, you’ll often avoid unnecessary stress at the airport and can start your vacation feeling more relaxed.