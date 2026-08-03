The mystery surrounding the large number of sick cows in Switzerland has been solved: Researchers have identified a previously unknown virus. It is likely harmless to humans—but it could continue to spread among cattle.

Here's what it's all about Researchers have detected a new orthobunyavirus of the Simbu serogroup in sick cattle in Switzerland for the first time.

The virus is transmitted by midges, a family of small mosquitoes, and, based on current knowledge, is not considered a significant risk of infection for humans.

Because the mosquitoes that transmit the disease remain active through November, experts expect the pathogen to continue spreading. Summary created with

The mystery surrounding sick cows in Switzerland has been solved: The Institute of Virology and Immunology has detected a new orthobunyavirus of the Simbu serogroup in samples from sick cattle. According to the Institute of Virology and Immunology (IVI), the disease is not classified as an animal disease regulated by the Animal Diseases Ordinance. “It is not a highly contagious disease,” the federal institute stated on Monday in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The virus is transmitted by midges, a family of small, mostly blood-sucking flies. It was initially unclear whether the current heat wave had increased the animals' susceptibility to the disease.

Related to the Schmallenberg virus

These findings in Switzerland are consistent with findings from Germany and France. For example, the new virus has also been detected in cows in southern Germany. The virus belongs to a group that also includes the Schmallenberg virus. This virus had already been detected in Switzerland in 2012. It caused deformities in calves, lambs, and goats.

The Schmallenberg virus is not transmissible to humans. According to the German Friedrich-Loeffler Institute (FLI), to which the IVI refers, the new virus “does not pose a significant risk of infection to humans based on current knowledge.” However, this must now be investigated more closely.

Sick for several weeks

According to IVI data, the disease outbreak at the affected cattle farms in Switzerland lasted approximately 14 to 21 days in each case. The most common symptoms included a fever of over 40 degrees Celsius, a sharp decline in milk production, loss of appetite, and diarrhea.

It is not yet clear whether there is a link between the current heat wave and the reported incidence of disease. However, high temperatures place a significant strain on high-yielding dairy cows in particular and can make the animals more susceptible to disease.

Further spread is expected

According to the FLI, infections with viruses in this group generally result in only mild to moderate clinical signs in adult animals. “Of particular concern, however, is the potential transmission to the fetus during pregnancy. Depending on the timing of the infection, abortions, stillbirths, and severe congenital malformations may occur.”

The institute explained that the extent to which such problems arise as a result of the virus, which has now been confirmed, still needs to be investigated. Since the mosquitoes in question remain active through November, a further—and possibly rapid—spread of the virus must be expected.

Potential not yet known precisely

"We don't yet know exactly what potential the virus holds," said an FLI spokeswoman. The priority now may be to develop a vaccine as quickly as possible.

According to the FLI, cases of sick cattle were reported in Switzerland and France, and in July, cases were also reported in numerous herds in southern Germany, particularly in Baden-Württemberg. The symptoms initially appeared to be consistent with the Schmallenberg virus. However, tests for this and other known pathogens came back negative.

According to its own statements, the FLI was ultimately able to demonstrate a high degree of genetic similarity to Shamonda viruses. In the FLI press release, the virus that has now been identified is therefore also referred to as “Shamonda-like.”

"The investigations over the coming weeks will show how quickly it spreads, which animal species are particularly affected, and what clinical consequences can be expected," said Martin Beer, vice president of the FLI.

Situation Critical for Dairy Farmers

The Swiss Milk Producers Association (SMP) recently described the situation as serious. “The situation is critical,” the association said on Friday in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA.

“Low milk prices, drought, heat stress, sick animals, and a shortage of feed are all coming together. This combination is pushing many farms to their limits and jeopardizing their economic viability,” according to the SMP.