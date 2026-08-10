On August 12, the sky over Europe will go dark: The total solar eclipse will cause a state of emergency, especially in Spain; in Switzerland, at least, the spectacle will be visible as a partial eclipse. Here’s what you need to know before this major cosmic event.

A Rare Celestial Spectacle Here's What You Should Know Before the Solar Eclipse

Here's what it's all about On August 12, people across Europe will be able to witness a solar eclipse, which will be visible—at least partially—in Switzerland.

While the total eclipse is drawing thousands of tourists to Iceland and Spain, people here are also on the hunt for the best viewing spot.

An overview of the key facts and background information on the upcoming major astronomical event. Summary created with

On Wednesday evening, millions of eyes are expected to be fixed on the sky: With the upcoming solar eclipse, Europe is anticipating a major astronomical event that is generating a lot of excitement, drawing eager tourists, and sparking some commercial opportunism.

While the sun will disappear completely in parts of northern and southern Europe, viewers in Switzerland will at least be able to witness an exceptionally intense partial eclipse. This overview explains when and where you’ll have the best view and what else you need to know.

When exactly does the solar eclipse begin?

The global spectacle begins on August 12 in the far north: The partial eclipse begins at 5:34 p.m. CEST near the Aleutian Islands off the coast of Alaska and ends at 9:58 p.m. in the Atlantic Ocean south of Cape Verde.

The umbra, which forms the zone of total darkness, will first touch the Earth at 6:58 p.m. CEST in the Laptev Sea in Siberia. From there, the path of totality will extend across the Arctic Ocean, Greenland, and the North Atlantic to Europe.

At 8:26 p.m., the umbra will reach the northern Spanish coast and arrive in Mallorca at 8:31 p.m., before its path—and thus the total solar eclipse—ends at 8:34 p.m. in the western Mediterranean.

What is the timeline for Switzerland?

At exactly 7:23 p.m. and 57 seconds, the moon’s shadow is expected to first reach Hagen in the canton of Schaffhausen on Swiss soil. Nationwide, the spectacle will begin around 7:25 p.m., with the peak occurring between 8:17 p.m. and 8:20 p.m., depending on location.

In Switzerland, the end of the day can no longer be observed in the sky: The sun sets in the west between 8:40 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., while the moon still partially obscures it.

Here in Switzerland, you can witness a partial solar eclipse; the Moon will cover 85 to 90 percent of the Sun—and in western Switzerland, as much as 93 percent. It is the most significant partial eclipse in Switzerland since 1999. However, anyone who wants to experience the total solar eclipse will have to travel abroad.

Where will the total solar eclipse take place?

Anyone who wants to witness the total solar eclipse firsthand—including a view of the fiery corona—must travel to the path of totality. Two countries in particular are the focus of attention.

In Iceland, the umbra will first reach inhabited land in the late afternoon; in the region around Reykjavík and the Westfjords, the sun will still be relatively high above the horizon—at about 25 degrees—and the landscape will be completely darkened for up to a good two minutes. Off the west coast of Iceland, the totality lasts 2 minutes and 18 seconds—the longest duration anywhere in the world.

As the eclipse progresses, the moon’s shadow will race across the North Atlantic and reach the northern coast of Spain at 8:26 p.m. CEST. Due to the shallow angle of incidence, the eclipse will move extremely rapidly across the Iberian Peninsula—from Galicia through the interior to the Balearic Islands—where, shortly before sunset, the phenomenon of the low-hanging “black sun” will be visible for just under two minutes.

Where's the best place to watch the show?

Thousands of tourists have already set off for the solar eclipse hotspots. Anyone who wants to make a last-minute trip has a wide variety of destinations to choose from.

In Spain, the style magazine “Esquire” recommends, among other places, Valencia (excellent weather and Mediterranean charm), Bilbao (a cultural city trip to the Guggenheim Museum), A Coruña (views from the Atlantic coast or the historic Tower of Hercules), Oviedo (less “dark tourism,” green surroundings), and Palma de Mallorca.

In Iceland, the capital, Reykjavík, and the remote Westfjords are located directly within the path of totality. The Westfjords attract visitors with their unspoiled nature and zero light pollution.

Although Greenland is also on the route, it is extremely remote and is more suitable for expeditions. Cruise ships in the North Atlantic, which can flexibly avoid cloudy conditions, may offer an alternative.

Where is the view best in this country?

Even though Switzerland will “only” see a partial solar eclipse, most locals will likely watch the spectacle from here. To get the best view, there are a few things to keep in mind beforehand.

Since the peak occurs shortly before sunset, the sun is extremely low on the west-northwest horizon (azimuth of approximately 289 degrees), as shown, among other places, “20 Minuten” points out, among others. An unobstructed view toward the west-northwest is therefore absolutely essential.

Nature and bodies of water offer ideal conditions, particularly elevated locations or eastern lakeshores with an unobstructed view to the west. These include, for example, the lake embankment near Rapperswil on Lake Zurich, the shoreline in Villeneuve on Lake Geneva, and the promenade and the Zugerberg in Zug.

In addition, numerous Swiss observatories are hosting special events. In Bülach, ZH, there’s an unobstructed view to the west and a free program; the Schafmatt Observatory (AG/BL/SO) combines telescope observations with refreshments; on the Chäserrugg (SG) or the Chasseral (BE), you can combine this natural spectacle with dinner. The François-Xavier Bagnoud Observatory in Saint-Luc, VS, and the Swiss Museum of Transport in Lucerne are also offering special events.

If you want to check the view at your desired location in advance, you can do so using smartphone apps such as Peakfinder or Stellarium. Using augmented reality, you can check whether houses or trees will block the low-hanging sun.

Will the weather cooperate, too?

Of course, even the best location is of little use if the weather doesn’t cooperate and gray clouds block the view of the sun and moon. For Switzerland, however, the outlook is currently good. According to “MeteoSchweiz”, plenty of sunshine is expected, and visibility is unlikely to be obscured, especially in the Mittelland. In the mountains, however—particularly in Valais and Ticino—cumulus clouds may form as the afternoon progresses.

Conditions could be more challenging in some regions of Spain: According to the Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET), local clouds and thunderstorms could limit visibility in mountainous areas despite midsummer temperatures. In Mallorca, however, clear skies are expected for Wednesday evening—along with temperatures reaching 40 degrees during the day.

What do I need to watch the show?

Once you've found the right spot, good preparation is everything. After all, you must never look at a solar eclipse with the naked eye. Looking directly at the sun without special protection is extremely dangerous, and there are strong warnings against serious eye damage.

Even ordinary sunglasses are by no means sufficient. As an expert from the University Hospital of Zurich explained to “20 Minuten,” while the visible brightness decreases during an eclipse, the invisible UV and infrared radiation does not. This radiation penetrates the eye unimpeded and can cause irreparable damage to the retina.

Even makeshift solutions such as glass blackened with soot, aluminum foil, CDs, or optical devices without special filters must never be used.

Only certified solar eclipse glasses that comply with the ISO 12312-2:2015 standard and bear the CE mark may be used, as the Federal Office of Public Health warns.

Are safety glasses even still available?

In many places, however, the necessary glasses are already sold out; there appears to be high demand among Swiss consumers. According to an inquiry, availability at the online retailer Digitec Galaxus is not ideal. Digitec Galaxus states that while there are actually three suitable pairs of glasses in its regular lineup, the two less expensive models are currently sold out. New stock is not expected until toward the end of the month.

According to "Blick", you might have luck finding sunglasses at retailers such as Benu Pharmacy or at select locations of specialty stores like Foto Vision Zumstein. Some opticians also carry the so-called "SoFi" sunglasses

Those who don't get a ticket can still watch the spectacle at venues such as the Schaffhausen Observatory or on the Chäserrugg, where protective glasses will be handed out to guests on site.

What makes a solar eclipse so special?

Even though the impressive corona isn't visible here, daylight noticeably diminishes once the sun is about 50 percent obscured. As the sun shrinks to a crescent, the shadows cast by objects on the ground appear unusually sharp in one direction.

Despite the remaining sunlight, the planet Venus can also be spotted as a bright dot in the western sky.

Other unique features are due to the timing of the solar eclipse: Since the maximum phase of the eclipse occurs about 30 minutes before sunset, it will briefly get a little brighter again after 8:20 p.m. In addition, another cosmic spectacle will follow after sunset: The Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak during the night, so numerous shooting stars will be visible.

How is money made from the solar eclipse?

While restaurants and mountain railways in Switzerland are putting together package deals, the event is triggering a small economic boom, particularly in Spain. As reported by, among others, the "FAZ" reports, hotels in some parts of the Spanish province are charging astronomical sums.

In the city of Soria, room rates reportedly rose from the usual 100 euros to as much as 960 euros (about 860 Swiss francs) per night; in Burgos, rates doubled or even quadrupled.

Even reasonably priced spots with a view of the major event seem to be attracting interested buyers: According to “n-tv”, private individuals are charging up to 700 euros (about 650 francs) for balconies with an unobstructed view of the sunset.

According to the broadcaster, the consulting firm AFI expects an additional economic boost of 421 million euros (about 393 million Swiss francs) for Spain. As a result, structurally disadvantaged rural regions in the interior of the country (“España vaciada”) could benefit from fully booked campgrounds and advance reservations at restaurants.

When is the next solar eclipse?

Anyone who misses this celestial spectacle will have another chance as early as next year. However, the key details will be a bit less spectacular: On August 2, 2027, there will be another partial solar eclipse in Switzerland, though the Sun will be covered by only about 50 to 55 percent. The path of totality will run through southern Spain and North Africa.

Anyone who wants to observe a total solar eclipse in Switzerland will have to be prepared for a somewhat longer wait: It won’t be another 55 years—on September 3, 2081—before this celestial spectacle can be seen again in all its glory in this country.