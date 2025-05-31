Time to cool off in the Rhine: the 30-degree mark was exceeded in Basel on Saturday. (archive picture) Keystone

The first hot day of the year was reached in Switzerland on Saturday: Temperatures reached over 30 degrees in several places. Thunderstorms hit Switzerland in the evening: "considerable danger" in several cantons.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Widespread temperatures of over 28 degrees were measured in German-speaking Switzerland on Saturday. The mercury rose highest in Visp to 31.3 degrees and in Basel Binningen to 30.9 degrees, as MeteoSwiss wrote on its website. At Cointrin Airport in Geneva, it was 30.2 degrees.

"Significant risk of thunderstorms" in several cantons

After the high temperatures during the day, several thunderstorm cells will reach Switzerland from the southwest in the evening and could cause heavy rainfall in various regions. Geneva, Biel and Neuchâtel are initially at risk, as is central Switzerland around Lucerne. Later on, Bern, Fribourg, Olten and north-eastern Switzerland could also be affected. Heavy thunderstorms are expected above all in western Switzerland.

The federal meteorologists have issued a thunderstorm warning: the second-highest warning level 4 applies to the Val de Ruz-Colombier, Val de Travers and Vallon de Saint-Imier areas.

The federal government is also warning of "considerable danger" (danger level 3) due to the expected thunderstorms in the regions of Vallée de Joux, Delémont-Bellelay, Gersau-Engelbergertal, Sarnen-Lungern and Lucerne-Aplnacht.

The population of the affected areas is urged to avoid bodies of water and places exposed to lightning strikes, such as hills, trees and open areas.