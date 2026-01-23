Have you always wanted to know what goes on in the Federal Palace when a new member of the Federal Council is elected? blue News editor Dominik Müller takes you inside the Federal Palace and gives you a unique behind-the-scenes look.

An Exclusive Look Behind the Scenes Here’s How a Federal Council Election Really Works

No time? blue News summarizes for you On March 12, the United Federal Assembly elected Martin Pfister to the Federal Council.

The candidate from Zug prevailed over National Council member Markus Ritter from St. Gallen.

In the video, you’ll see what happens behind the scenes during the election.

The successor to Federal Councilor Viola Amherd has been confirmed since March 12. Martin Pfister of Die Mitte is the new Federal Councilor. He will take office on April 1. It took Parliament two rounds of voting to determine the winner.

In the first round of voting, Pfister received 122 votes—one vote short of an absolute majority. His party colleague and rival Markus Ritter received 105 votes. In the second round, Pfister achieved an absolute majority with 134 votes.

Have you often wondered what goes on at the Federal Palace in Bern when Parliament elects a new member of the Federal Council? blue News editor Dominik Müller takes you behind the scenes of a Federal Council election.

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