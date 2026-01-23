The SVP’s 10-million-franc initiative has clearly failed. The political camps agree on only one point: the debate on immigration, housing, and infrastructure is not over.

The SVP feels vindicated Here’s how the parties plan to respond to the rejection of the SVP initiative

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite the defeat, the SVP sees its criticism of immigration as vindicated.

The Center Party, the FDP, and business associations are calling for concrete reforms instead of new policy debates.

Left-wing parties and labor unions view the result as a commitment to Europe and an open Switzerland.

Although the SVP initiative clearly failed, the parties and associations are surprisingly united on one point: the debate on immigration, housing, and infrastructure is not over. Their responses, however, differ.

The SVP sees a mandate despite the defeat

For the SVP, the “no” vote is not a free pass for its current policies. The party argues that a large portion of the population expressed its dissatisfaction with immigration through the vote.

The People’s Party is therefore calling for stricter rules on asylum and migration. The FDP and the Center must now join forces to support conservative solutions against what they view as uncontrolled immigration.

In short: The SVP lost the vote but sees its analysis of the problem as validated.

The Center, FDP, and business community want to better manage growth

In the political center and among business associations, the result is seen as a warning sign.

Center faction leader Yvonne Bürgin speaks of a mandate to better manage population growth. The business community must rely more heavily on the potential of older workers and existing skilled workers. Economiesuisse and the Employers’ Association make similar arguments. They view the result as a “yellow card” from the public and are calling for reforms regarding the labor market, retirement age, part-time work, and the shortage of skilled workers.

The FDP also calls for concrete reforms instead of more symbolic policies. Among other things, they mention measures to address the shortage of skilled workers and illegal migration. The common message from this camp: The problem exists—but the solution does not lie in capping population growth.

Left-wing parties see a “yes” to Europe and openness

The SP, the Greens, and the unions interpret the result fundamentally differently.

For them, the “no” vote is above all a rejection of isolationism and the immigration cap demanded by the SVP. The population has consciously chosen an open Switzerland and the bilateral path with Europe.

At the same time, they also emphasize that concerns about housing, purchasing power, and integration must be taken seriously. However, they see the answers in more housing construction, better working conditions, higher wages, and investments in infrastructure and care.

Bilateral agreements as the winner?

Almost all opponents of the initiative—from the Green Liberals and the center to Economiesuisse and Scienceindustries—point to a common theme.

A “no” vote is seen as a commitment to the bilateral agreements with the European Union. Many observers view this as an important signal for the upcoming debates surrounding Bilateral Agreements III.