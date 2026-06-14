Switzerland has decided. In our overview, you can see how your municipality voted in today’s referendums on the “10-million-Switzerland” initiative and the amendment to the civil service.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Voters decided today on the “No to a 10-Million Switzerland” initiative and the changes to civilian service.
- You can view the detailed results for each municipality on our interactive map.
- Click here for our live ticker with all results from the cantons.
- We provide the national overview ticker here.
Results in the municipalities