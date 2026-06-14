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All results at a glance How your municipality voted

Sven Ziegler

14.6.2026

Switzerland has decided. In our overview, you can see how your municipality voted in today’s referendums on the “10-million-Switzerland” initiative and the amendment to the civil service.

14.06.2026, 14:49

14.06.2026, 15:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Voters decided today on the “No to a 10-Million Switzerland” initiative and the changes to civilian service.
  • You can view the detailed results for each municipality on our interactive map.
  • Click here for our live ticker with all results from the cantons.
  • We provide the national overview ticker here.
Show more

Results in the cantons




Results in the municipalities




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