Switzerland has decided. In our overview, you can see how your municipality voted in today’s referendums on the “10-million-Switzerland” initiative and the amendment to the civil service.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Voters decided today on the “No to a 10-Million Switzerland” initiative and the changes to civilian service.

You can view the detailed results for each municipality on our interactive map.

Click here for our live ticker with all results from the cantons.

We provide the national overview ticker here Show more

Results in the cantons













Results in the municipalities







