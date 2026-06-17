The 13th AHV pension is to be co-financed through a higher value-added tax, but not through higher payroll deductions. This primarily benefits high-income workers and employers, while consumers face a greater financial burden when shopping.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council narrowly rejected additional payroll contributions for the 13th AHV pension.

Instead, a higher value-added tax is set to be introduced.

The GLP was the deciding factor: It approved the VAT increase but opposed higher payroll deductions. Show more

The 13th AHV pension will be paid out for the first time at the end of the year. Until the very end, it remained unclear how Parliament intended to finance it. Now the National Council has decided: VAT is set to rise, but there will be no higher payroll deductions.

This means that employees and employers will be spared higher payroll contributions. This has a particularly strong impact on high earners: Those who earn a lot would have paid more in Swiss francs with higher payroll contributions than people with lower wages. The blue News calculator allowed users to determine exactly how much this would have cost each individual. Following the National Council’s decision, this additional burden has been eliminated.

The situation is different when it comes to consumer spending. The value-added tax is set to rise by 0.4 percentage points. The reduced rate for everyday necessities, such as food and medicine, remains unaffected. However, anyone paying for clothing, restaurant meals, or services will have to pay more value-added tax in the future.

The vote in the National Council was close. The proposal to raise payroll contributions by 0.2 percentage points failed by a vote of 98 to 96, with 4 abstentions. The SVP, FDP, and GLP prevailed on this issue.

Finanzierung der 13. AHV-Rente über Lohnprozente Die Einigungskonferenz schlug vor, dass die 13. AHV-Rente unter anderem über 0,2 Prozentpunkte höhere Lohnbeiträge finanziert wird. Ja Zustimmung zu Finanzierung über Lohnabgabe Nein Ablehnung des Kompromissvorschlags 96Ja 98Nein 4Enthalten Alle Stimmen Ja Nein Enthalten Unentschuldigt abwesend Entschuldigt nicht abgestimmt Alle Parteien FDP GLP Grüne Mitte SP SVP Alle Kantone AG AI AR BE BL BS FR GE GL GR JU LU NE NW OW SG SH SO SZ TG TI UR VD VS ZG ZH Name Partei Kanton Stimme Jean-Luc Addor SVP VS Ja Cyril Aellen FDP GE Nein Thomas Aeschi SVP ZG Nein Islam Alijaj SP ZH Ja Céline Amaudruz SVP GE Nein Emmanuel Amoos SP VS Ja Gerhard Andrey Grüne FR Ja Sibel Arslan Grüne BS Ja Christine Badertscher Grüne BE Ja Jacqueline Badran SP ZH Ja Maya Bally Mitte AG Ja Bettina Balmer FDP ZH Nein Nicole Barandun Mitte ZH Ja Kilian Baumann Grüne BE Ja Martin Bäumle GLP ZH Nein Samuel Bendahan SP VD Ja Rudi Berli Grüne GE Ja Kathrin Bertschy GLP BE Nein Edgar Bischof SVP AR Nein Thomas Bläsi SVP GE Nein Dominik Blunschy Mitte SZ Ja Philipp Matthias Bregy Mitte VS Ja Florence Brenzikofer Grüne BL Ja Simona Brizzi SP AG Ja Roland Rino Büchel SVP SG Nein Michaël Buffat SVP VD Nein Manfred Bühler SVP BE Nein Arbër Bullakaj SP SG Ja Christine Bulliard-Marbach Mitte FR Ja Thomas Burgherr SVP AG Nein Roman Bürgi SVP SZ Nein Yvonne Bürgin Mitte ZH Ja Didier Calame SVP NE Nein Hasan Candan SP LU Ja Martin Candinas Mitte GR Ja Isabelle Chappuis Mitte VD Ja Clarence Chollet Grüne NE Ja Katja Christ GLP BS Nein Christophe Clivaz Grüne VS Ja Damien Cottier FDP NE Nein Brigitte Crottaz SP VD Ja Christian Dandrès SP GE Ja Thomas de Courten SVP BL Nein Andrea de Meuron Grüne BE Ja Simone de Montmollin FDP GE Nein Jacqueline de Quattro FDP VD Nein Linda De Ventura SP SH Ja Marcel Dettling SVP SZ Nein Loïc Dobler SP JU Ja Marcel Dobler FDP SG Nein Martine Docourt SP NE Ja Michèle Dünki-Bättig SP ZH Ja Regina Durrer-Knobel Mitte NW Ja Mike Egger SVP SG Nein Alex Farinelli FDP TI Nein Laurence Fehlmann Rielle SP GE Ja Nina Fehr Düsel SVP ZH Nein Olivier Feller FDP VD Nein Benjamin Fischer SVP ZH Nein Giorgio Fonio Mitte TI Ja Sylvain Freymond SVP VD Nein Tamara Funiciello SP BE Ja Andreas Gafner SVP BE Nein Benoît Gaillard SP VD Ja Laura Gantenbein Grüne SO Ja Walter Gartmann SVP SG Nein Anna Giacometti FDP GR Nein Simone Gianini FDP TI Nein Benjamin Giezendanner SVP AG Nein Andreas Glarner SVP AG Nein Christian Glur SVP AG Nein Nadine Gobet FDP FR Nein Roger Golay SVP GE Enthalten Michael Götte SVP SG Nein Michael Graber SVP VS Nein Corina Gredig GLP ZH Nein Jürg Grossen GLP BE Nein Franz Grüter SVP LU Nein Niklaus-Samuel Gugger Mitte ZH Ja Lars Guggisberg SVP BE Nein Diana Gutjahr SVP TG Nein Barbara Gysi SP SG Ja Greta Gysin Grüne TI Ja Martin Haab SVP ZH Nein Patrick Hässig GLP ZH Nein Stefanie Heimgartner SVP AG Nein Erich Hess SVP BE Nein Lorenz Hess Mitte BE Ja Alois Huber SVP AG Nein Martin Hübscher SVP ZH Abwesend Roman Hug SVP GR Nein Thomas Hurter SVP SH Nein Christian Imark SVP SO Nein Jessica Jaccoud SP VD Ja Matthias Samuel Jauslin GLP AG Nein Marc Jost Mitte BE Ja Irène Kälin Grüne AG Ja Sidney Kamerzin Mitte VS Ja Pius Kaufmann Mitte LU Ja Delphine Klopfenstein Broggini Grüne GE Ja Thomas Knutti SVP BE Nein Nicolas Kolly SVP FR Nein Philipp Kutter Mitte ZH Ja Miriam Locher SP BL Ja Christian Lohr Mitte TG Ja Raphaël Mahaim Grüne VD Ja Vincent Maitre Mitte GE Enthalten Piero Marchesi SVP TI Nein Min Li Marti SP ZH Ja Samira Marti SP BL Ja Magdalena Martullo-Blocher SVP GR Nein Nadine Masshardt SP BE Ja Thomas Matter SVP ZH Nein Andreas Meier Mitte AG Ja Mattea Meyer SP ZH Ja Sophie Michaud Gigon Grüne VD Ja Simon Michel FDP SO Nein Fabian Molina SP ZH Ja Leo Müller Mitte LU Ja Stefan Müller-Altermatt Mitte SO Ja Philippe Nantermod FDP VS Nein Reto Nause Mitte BE Ja Jacques Nicolet SVP VD Enthalten Nicolò Paganini Mitte SG Ja Pierre-André Page SVP FR Präsident Yvan Pahud SVP VD Nein Paolo Pamini SVP TI Nein Gerhard Pfister Mitte ZG Ja Valérie Piller Carrard SP FR Ja Léonore Porchet Grüne VD Ja Barbara Portmann GLP AG Nein Hans-Peter Portmann FDP ZH Nein Katharina Prelicz-Huber Grüne ZH Ja Jon Pult SP GR Ja Lorenzo Quadri SVP TI Nein Thomas Rechsteiner Mitte AI Ja Lukas Reimann SVP SG Nein Estelle Revaz SP GE Ja Katja Riem SVP BE Nein Christoph Riner SVP AG Nein Maja Riniker FDP AG Nein Markus Ritter Mitte SG Ja Benjamin Roduit Mitte VS Ja Anna Rosenwasser SP ZH Ja David Roth SP LU Ja Marie-France Roth Pasquier Mitte FR Ja Daniel Ruch FDP VD Nein Monika Rüegger SVP OW Nein Hans Jörg Rüegsegger SVP BE Nein Farah Rumy SP SO Ja Gregor Rutz SVP ZH Nein Franziska Ryser Grüne SG Ja Regine Sauter FDP ZH Nein Barbara Schaffner GLP ZH Nein Peter Schilliger FDP LU Nein Nina Schläfli SP TG Ja Therese Schläpfer SVP ZH Nein Marionna Schlatter Grüne ZH Ja Anna-Béatrice Schmaltz Grüne ZH Ja Ueli Schmezer SP BE Ja Pascal Schmid SVP TG Nein Daniela Schneeberger FDP BL Nein Meret Schneider Grüne ZH Ja Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter Mitte BL Ja Markus Schnyder SVP GL Nein Priska Seiler Graf SP ZH Ja Andri Silberschmidt FDP ZH Nein Sandra Sollberger SVP BL Nein Daniel Sormanni SVP GE Ja Simon Stadler Mitte UR Ja Fabienne Stämpfli GLP BE Nein Barbara Steinemann SVP ZH Nein Thomas Stettler SVP JU Enthalten Bruno Storni SP TI Ja Manuel Strupler SVP TG Nein Gabriela Suter SP AG Ja Vroni Thalmann-Bieri SVP LU Nein Heinz Theiler FDP SZ Nein Michael Töngi Grüne LU Ja Jean Tschopp SP VD Ja Mauro Tuena SVP ZH Nein Brenda Tuosto SP VD Ja Nadja Umbricht Pieren SVP BE Nein Kris Vietze FDP TG Nein Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher FDP SG Nein Patricia von Falkenstein FDP BS Nein Erich Vontobel SVP ZH Nein Bruno Walliser SVP ZH Nein Beat Walti FDP ZH Nein Ernst Wandfluh SVP BE Nein Christian Wasserfallen FDP BE Nein Céline Weber GLP VD Nein Laurent Wehrli FDP VD Nein Manuela Weichelt Grüne ZG Ja Cédric Wermuth SP AG Ja Priska Wismer-Felder Mitte LU Ja Sarah Wyss SP BS Ja Rémy Wyssmann SVP SO Nein Andrea Zryd SP BE Ja Ursula Zybach SP BE Ja

The National Council, however, approved the higher VAT by a vote of 104 to 87, with 7 abstentions.

The GLP thus tipped the balance. It approved the VAT increase but rejected the higher payroll contributions. During the debate, Zurich GLP National Council member Patrick Hässig said that the GLP did not want any further redistribution from the young to the old. His faction supported the VAT increase in order to facilitate a solution.

Finanzierung der 13. AHV-Rente über Mehrwertsteuer Die Einigungskonferenz schlug vor, dass die 13. AHV-Rente unter anderem über 0,4 Prozentpunkte höhere Mehrwertsteuer finanziert wird. Ja Zustimmung zu Finanzierung über Mehrwertsteuer Nein Ablehnung des Kompromissvorschlags 104Ja 87Nein 7Enthalten Alle Stimmen Ja Nein Enthalten Unentschuldigt abwesend Entschuldigt nicht abgestimmt Alle Parteien FDP GLP Grüne Mitte SP SVP Alle Kantone AG AI AR BE BL BS FR GE GL GR JU LU NE NW OW SG SH SO SZ TG TI UR VD VS ZG ZH Name Partei Kanton Stimme Jean-Luc Addor SVP VS Ja Cyril Aellen FDP GE Nein Thomas Aeschi SVP ZG Nein Islam Alijaj SP ZH Ja Céline Amaudruz SVP GE Nein Emmanuel Amoos SP VS Ja Gerhard Andrey Grüne FR Ja Sibel Arslan Grüne BS Ja Christine Badertscher Grüne BE Ja Jacqueline Badran SP ZH Ja Maya Bally Mitte AG Ja Bettina Balmer FDP ZH Nein Nicole Barandun Mitte ZH Ja Kilian Baumann Grüne BE Ja Martin Bäumle GLP ZH Ja Samuel Bendahan SP VD Ja Rudi Berli Grüne GE Ja Kathrin Bertschy GLP BE Ja Edgar Bischof SVP AR Nein Thomas Bläsi SVP GE Nein Dominik Blunschy Mitte SZ Ja Philipp Matthias Bregy Mitte VS Ja Florence Brenzikofer Grüne BL Ja Simona Brizzi SP AG Ja Roland Rino Büchel SVP SG Nein Michaël Buffat SVP VD Nein Manfred Bühler SVP BE Nein Arbër Bullakaj SP SG Ja Christine Bulliard-Marbach Mitte FR Ja Thomas Burgherr SVP AG Nein Roman Bürgi SVP SZ Nein Yvonne Bürgin Mitte ZH Ja Didier Calame SVP NE Nein Hasan Candan SP LU Ja Martin Candinas Mitte GR Ja Isabelle Chappuis Mitte VD Ja Clarence Chollet Grüne NE Ja Katja Christ GLP BS Ja Christophe Clivaz Grüne VS Ja Damien Cottier FDP NE Nein Brigitte Crottaz SP VD Ja Christian Dandrès SP GE Ja Thomas de Courten SVP BL Nein Andrea de Meuron Grüne BE Ja Simone de Montmollin FDP GE Nein Jacqueline de Quattro FDP VD Nein Linda De Ventura SP SH Ja Marcel Dettling SVP SZ Nein Loïc Dobler SP JU Ja Marcel Dobler FDP SG Nein Martine Docourt SP NE Ja Michèle Dünki-Bättig SP ZH Ja Regina Durrer-Knobel Mitte NW Ja Mike Egger SVP SG Nein Alex Farinelli FDP TI Nein Laurence Fehlmann Rielle SP GE Ja Nina Fehr Düsel SVP ZH Nein Olivier Feller FDP VD Nein Benjamin Fischer SVP ZH Nein Giorgio Fonio Mitte TI Ja Sylvain Freymond SVP VD Nein Tamara Funiciello SP BE Ja Andreas Gafner SVP BE Nein Benoît Gaillard SP VD Ja Laura Gantenbein Grüne SO Ja Walter Gartmann SVP SG Nein Anna Giacometti FDP GR Nein Simone Gianini FDP TI Nein Benjamin Giezendanner SVP AG Nein Andreas Glarner SVP AG Nein Christian Glur SVP AG Nein Nadine Gobet FDP FR Nein Roger Golay SVP GE Enthalten Michael Götte SVP SG Nein Michael Graber SVP VS Nein Corina Gredig GLP ZH Ja Jürg Grossen GLP BE Enthalten Franz Grüter SVP LU Nein Niklaus-Samuel Gugger Mitte ZH Ja Lars Guggisberg SVP BE Nein Diana Gutjahr SVP TG Nein Barbara Gysi SP SG Ja Greta Gysin Grüne TI Ja Martin Haab SVP ZH Nein Patrick Hässig GLP ZH Ja Stefanie Heimgartner SVP AG Nein Erich Hess SVP BE Nein Lorenz Hess Mitte BE Ja Alois Huber SVP AG Nein Martin Hübscher SVP ZH Abwesend Roman Hug SVP GR Nein Thomas Hurter SVP SH Nein Christian Imark SVP SO Nein Jessica Jaccoud SP VD Ja Matthias Samuel Jauslin GLP AG Ja Marc Jost Mitte BE Ja Irène Kälin Grüne AG Ja Sidney Kamerzin Mitte VS Ja Pius Kaufmann Mitte LU Ja Delphine Klopfenstein Broggini Grüne GE Ja Thomas Knutti SVP BE Nein Nicolas Kolly SVP FR Nein Philipp Kutter Mitte ZH Ja Miriam Locher SP BL Ja Christian Lohr Mitte TG Ja Raphaël Mahaim Grüne VD Ja Vincent Maitre Mitte GE Enthalten Piero Marchesi SVP TI Nein Min Li Marti SP ZH Ja Samira Marti SP BL Ja Magdalena Martullo-Blocher SVP GR Nein Nadine Masshardt SP BE Ja Thomas Matter SVP ZH Nein Andreas Meier Mitte AG Ja Mattea Meyer SP ZH Ja Sophie Michaud Gigon Grüne VD Enthalten Simon Michel FDP SO Nein Fabian Molina SP ZH Ja Leo Müller Mitte LU Ja Stefan Müller-Altermatt Mitte SO Ja Philippe Nantermod FDP VS Nein Reto Nause Mitte BE Ja Jacques Nicolet SVP VD Enthalten Nicolò Paganini Mitte SG Ja Pierre-André Page SVP FR Präsident Yvan Pahud SVP VD Nein Paolo Pamini SVP TI Nein Gerhard Pfister Mitte ZG Ja Valérie Piller Carrard SP FR Ja Léonore Porchet Grüne VD Ja Barbara Portmann GLP AG Ja Hans-Peter Portmann FDP ZH Nein Katharina Prelicz-Huber Grüne ZH Ja Jon Pult SP GR Ja Lorenzo Quadri SVP TI Nein Thomas Rechsteiner Mitte AI Ja Lukas Reimann SVP SG Nein Estelle Revaz SP GE Ja Katja Riem SVP BE Nein Christoph Riner SVP AG Nein Maja Riniker FDP AG Nein Markus Ritter Mitte SG Ja Benjamin Roduit Mitte VS Ja Anna Rosenwasser SP ZH Ja David Roth SP LU Ja Marie-France Roth Pasquier Mitte FR Ja Daniel Ruch FDP VD Nein Monika Rüegger SVP OW Nein Hans Jörg Rüegsegger SVP BE Nein Farah Rumy SP SO Ja Gregor Rutz SVP ZH Nein Franziska Ryser Grüne SG Ja Regine Sauter FDP ZH Nein Barbara Schaffner GLP ZH Ja Peter Schilliger FDP LU Nein Nina Schläfli SP TG Ja Therese Schläpfer SVP ZH Nein Marionna Schlatter Grüne ZH Ja Anna-Béatrice Schmaltz Grüne ZH Ja Ueli Schmezer SP BE Ja Pascal Schmid SVP TG Nein Daniela Schneeberger FDP BL Nein Meret Schneider Grüne ZH Ja Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter Mitte BL Ja Markus Schnyder SVP GL Nein Priska Seiler Graf SP ZH Ja Andri Silberschmidt FDP ZH Nein Sandra Sollberger SVP BL Nein Daniel Sormanni SVP GE Ja Simon Stadler Mitte UR Ja Fabienne Stämpfli GLP BE Ja Barbara Steinemann SVP ZH Nein Thomas Stettler SVP JU Enthalten Bruno Storni SP TI Ja Manuel Strupler SVP TG Nein Gabriela Suter SP AG Ja Vroni Thalmann-Bieri SVP LU Nein Heinz Theiler FDP SZ Nein Michael Töngi Grüne LU Ja Jean Tschopp SP VD Ja Mauro Tuena SVP ZH Nein Brenda Tuosto SP VD Ja Nadja Umbricht Pieren SVP BE Nein Kris Vietze FDP TG Nein Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher FDP SG Nein Patricia von Falkenstein FDP BS Nein Erich Vontobel SVP ZH Nein Bruno Walliser SVP ZH Nein Beat Walti FDP ZH Nein Ernst Wandfluh SVP BE Nein Christian Wasserfallen FDP BE Nein Céline Weber GLP VD Enthalten Laurent Wehrli FDP VD Nein Manuela Weichelt Grüne ZG Ja Cédric Wermuth SP AG Ja Priska Wismer-Felder Mitte LU Ja Sarah Wyss SP BS Ja Rémy Wyssmann SVP SO Nein Andrea Zryd SP BE Ja Ursula Zybach SP BE Ja

The SVP and FDP argued against placing additional burdens on workers and businesses. Cyril Aellen, a National Council member from Geneva representing the FDP, said during the debate: “We are against a policy that distributes today and sends out the bills tomorrow.”

The Left and the Center, on the other hand, warned against insufficient funding. “We show solidarity in financing, act responsibly in managing finances, and consistently respect our democratic institutions,” said Center National Council member Thomas Rechsteiner.

Diana Gutjahr, a National Council member from Thurgau representing the SVP, successfully opposed payroll taxes. KEYSTONE

The matter is not yet settled. The value-added tax bill must still pass the final votes on Friday. After that, the people and the cantons must approve it, because the increase requires a constitutional amendment. The higher value-added tax could bring in an additional 1.4 to 1.6 billion francs per year for the AHV by 2030. That is nowhere near enough to finance the 13th AHV pension. The next AHV dispute is therefore inevitable.