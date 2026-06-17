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Wages Are Spared Here’s how your elected representatives voted on the 13th AHV pension—it’ll cost consumers more

Petar Marjanović

17.6.2026

The 13th AHV pension is to be co-financed through a higher value-added tax, but not through higher payroll deductions. This primarily benefits high-income workers and employers, while consumers face a greater financial burden when shopping.

17.06.2026, 11:59

17.06.2026, 14:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The National Council narrowly rejected additional payroll contributions for the 13th AHV pension.
  • Instead, a higher value-added tax is set to be introduced.
  • The GLP was the deciding factor: It approved the VAT increase but opposed higher payroll deductions.
Show more

The 13th AHV pension will be paid out for the first time at the end of the year. Until the very end, it remained unclear how Parliament intended to finance it. Now the National Council has decided: VAT is set to rise, but there will be no higher payroll deductions.

This means that employees and employers will be spared higher payroll contributions. This has a particularly strong impact on high earners: Those who earn a lot would have paid more in Swiss francs with higher payroll contributions than people with lower wages. The blue News calculator allowed users to determine exactly how much this would have cost each individual. Following the National Council’s decision, this additional burden has been eliminated.

The situation is different when it comes to consumer spending. The value-added tax is set to rise by 0.4 percentage points. The reduced rate for everyday necessities, such as food and medicine, remains unaffected. However, anyone paying for clothing, restaurant meals, or services will have to pay more value-added tax in the future.

The vote in the National Council was close. The proposal to raise payroll contributions by 0.2 percentage points failed by a vote of 98 to 96, with 4 abstentions. The SVP, FDP, and GLP prevailed on this issue.

Finanzierung der 13. AHV-Rente über Lohnprozente

Die Einigungskonferenz schlug vor, dass die 13. AHV-Rente unter anderem über 0,2 Prozentpunkte höhere Lohnbeiträge finanziert wird.

Ja Zustimmung zu Finanzierung über Lohnabgabe
Nein Ablehnung des Kompromissvorschlags
96Ja 98Nein 4Enthalten
Name Partei Kanton Stimme
Jean-Luc Addor SVP VS Ja
Cyril Aellen FDP GE Nein
Thomas Aeschi SVP ZG Nein
Islam Alijaj SP ZH Ja
Céline Amaudruz SVP GE Nein
Emmanuel Amoos SP VS Ja
Gerhard Andrey Grüne FR Ja
Sibel Arslan Grüne BS Ja
Christine Badertscher Grüne BE Ja
Jacqueline Badran SP ZH Ja
Maya Bally Mitte AG Ja
Bettina Balmer FDP ZH Nein
Nicole Barandun Mitte ZH Ja
Kilian Baumann Grüne BE Ja
Martin Bäumle GLP ZH Nein
Samuel Bendahan SP VD Ja
Rudi Berli Grüne GE Ja
Kathrin Bertschy GLP BE Nein
Edgar Bischof SVP AR Nein
Thomas Bläsi SVP GE Nein
Dominik Blunschy Mitte SZ Ja
Philipp Matthias Bregy Mitte VS Ja
Florence Brenzikofer Grüne BL Ja
Simona Brizzi SP AG Ja
Roland Rino Büchel SVP SG Nein
Michaël Buffat SVP VD Nein
Manfred Bühler SVP BE Nein
Arbër Bullakaj SP SG Ja
Christine Bulliard-Marbach Mitte FR Ja
Thomas Burgherr SVP AG Nein
Roman Bürgi SVP SZ Nein
Yvonne Bürgin Mitte ZH Ja
Didier Calame SVP NE Nein
Hasan Candan SP LU Ja
Martin Candinas Mitte GR Ja
Isabelle Chappuis Mitte VD Ja
Clarence Chollet Grüne NE Ja
Katja Christ GLP BS Nein
Christophe Clivaz Grüne VS Ja
Damien Cottier FDP NE Nein
Brigitte Crottaz SP VD Ja
Christian Dandrès SP GE Ja
Thomas de Courten SVP BL Nein
Andrea de Meuron Grüne BE Ja
Simone de Montmollin FDP GE Nein
Jacqueline de Quattro FDP VD Nein
Linda De Ventura SP SH Ja
Marcel Dettling SVP SZ Nein
Loïc Dobler SP JU Ja
Marcel Dobler FDP SG Nein
Martine Docourt SP NE Ja
Michèle Dünki-Bättig SP ZH Ja
Regina Durrer-Knobel Mitte NW Ja
Mike Egger SVP SG Nein
Alex Farinelli FDP TI Nein
Laurence Fehlmann Rielle SP GE Ja
Nina Fehr Düsel SVP ZH Nein
Olivier Feller FDP VD Nein
Benjamin Fischer SVP ZH Nein
Giorgio Fonio Mitte TI Ja
Sylvain Freymond SVP VD Nein
Tamara Funiciello SP BE Ja
Andreas Gafner SVP BE Nein
Benoît Gaillard SP VD Ja
Laura Gantenbein Grüne SO Ja
Walter Gartmann SVP SG Nein
Anna Giacometti FDP GR Nein
Simone Gianini FDP TI Nein
Benjamin Giezendanner SVP AG Nein
Andreas Glarner SVP AG Nein
Christian Glur SVP AG Nein
Nadine Gobet FDP FR Nein
Roger Golay SVP GE Enthalten
Michael Götte SVP SG Nein
Michael Graber SVP VS Nein
Corina Gredig GLP ZH Nein
Jürg Grossen GLP BE Nein
Franz Grüter SVP LU Nein
Niklaus-Samuel Gugger Mitte ZH Ja
Lars Guggisberg SVP BE Nein
Diana Gutjahr SVP TG Nein
Barbara Gysi SP SG Ja
Greta Gysin Grüne TI Ja
Martin Haab SVP ZH Nein
Patrick Hässig GLP ZH Nein
Stefanie Heimgartner SVP AG Nein
Erich Hess SVP BE Nein
Lorenz Hess Mitte BE Ja
Alois Huber SVP AG Nein
Martin Hübscher SVP ZH Abwesend
Roman Hug SVP GR Nein
Thomas Hurter SVP SH Nein
Christian Imark SVP SO Nein
Jessica Jaccoud SP VD Ja
Matthias Samuel Jauslin GLP AG Nein
Marc Jost Mitte BE Ja
Irène Kälin Grüne AG Ja
Sidney Kamerzin Mitte VS Ja
Pius Kaufmann Mitte LU Ja
Delphine Klopfenstein Broggini Grüne GE Ja
Thomas Knutti SVP BE Nein
Nicolas Kolly SVP FR Nein
Philipp Kutter Mitte ZH Ja
Miriam Locher SP BL Ja
Christian Lohr Mitte TG Ja
Raphaël Mahaim Grüne VD Ja
Vincent Maitre Mitte GE Enthalten
Piero Marchesi SVP TI Nein
Min Li Marti SP ZH Ja
Samira Marti SP BL Ja
Magdalena Martullo-Blocher SVP GR Nein
Nadine Masshardt SP BE Ja
Thomas Matter SVP ZH Nein
Andreas Meier Mitte AG Ja
Mattea Meyer SP ZH Ja
Sophie Michaud Gigon Grüne VD Ja
Simon Michel FDP SO Nein
Fabian Molina SP ZH Ja
Leo Müller Mitte LU Ja
Stefan Müller-Altermatt Mitte SO Ja
Philippe Nantermod FDP VS Nein
Reto Nause Mitte BE Ja
Jacques Nicolet SVP VD Enthalten
Nicolò Paganini Mitte SG Ja
Pierre-André Page SVP FR Präsident
Yvan Pahud SVP VD Nein
Paolo Pamini SVP TI Nein
Gerhard Pfister Mitte ZG Ja
Valérie Piller Carrard SP FR Ja
Léonore Porchet Grüne VD Ja
Barbara Portmann GLP AG Nein
Hans-Peter Portmann FDP ZH Nein
Katharina Prelicz-Huber Grüne ZH Ja
Jon Pult SP GR Ja
Lorenzo Quadri SVP TI Nein
Thomas Rechsteiner Mitte AI Ja
Lukas Reimann SVP SG Nein
Estelle Revaz SP GE Ja
Katja Riem SVP BE Nein
Christoph Riner SVP AG Nein
Maja Riniker FDP AG Nein
Markus Ritter Mitte SG Ja
Benjamin Roduit Mitte VS Ja
Anna Rosenwasser SP ZH Ja
David Roth SP LU Ja
Marie-France Roth Pasquier Mitte FR Ja
Daniel Ruch FDP VD Nein
Monika Rüegger SVP OW Nein
Hans Jörg Rüegsegger SVP BE Nein
Farah Rumy SP SO Ja
Gregor Rutz SVP ZH Nein
Franziska Ryser Grüne SG Ja
Regine Sauter FDP ZH Nein
Barbara Schaffner GLP ZH Nein
Peter Schilliger FDP LU Nein
Nina Schläfli SP TG Ja
Therese Schläpfer SVP ZH Nein
Marionna Schlatter Grüne ZH Ja
Anna-Béatrice Schmaltz Grüne ZH Ja
Ueli Schmezer SP BE Ja
Pascal Schmid SVP TG Nein
Daniela Schneeberger FDP BL Nein
Meret Schneider Grüne ZH Ja
Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter Mitte BL Ja
Markus Schnyder SVP GL Nein
Priska Seiler Graf SP ZH Ja
Andri Silberschmidt FDP ZH Nein
Sandra Sollberger SVP BL Nein
Daniel Sormanni SVP GE Ja
Simon Stadler Mitte UR Ja
Fabienne Stämpfli GLP BE Nein
Barbara Steinemann SVP ZH Nein
Thomas Stettler SVP JU Enthalten
Bruno Storni SP TI Ja
Manuel Strupler SVP TG Nein
Gabriela Suter SP AG Ja
Vroni Thalmann-Bieri SVP LU Nein
Heinz Theiler FDP SZ Nein
Michael Töngi Grüne LU Ja
Jean Tschopp SP VD Ja
Mauro Tuena SVP ZH Nein
Brenda Tuosto SP VD Ja
Nadja Umbricht Pieren SVP BE Nein
Kris Vietze FDP TG Nein
Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher FDP SG Nein
Patricia von Falkenstein FDP BS Nein
Erich Vontobel SVP ZH Nein
Bruno Walliser SVP ZH Nein
Beat Walti FDP ZH Nein
Ernst Wandfluh SVP BE Nein
Christian Wasserfallen FDP BE Nein
Céline Weber GLP VD Nein
Laurent Wehrli FDP VD Nein
Manuela Weichelt Grüne ZG Ja
Cédric Wermuth SP AG Ja
Priska Wismer-Felder Mitte LU Ja
Sarah Wyss SP BS Ja
Rémy Wyssmann SVP SO Nein
Andrea Zryd SP BE Ja
Ursula Zybach SP BE Ja

The National Council, however, approved the higher VAT by a vote of 104 to 87, with 7 abstentions.

The GLP thus tipped the balance. It approved the VAT increase but rejected the higher payroll contributions. During the debate, Zurich GLP National Council member Patrick Hässig said that the GLP did not want any further redistribution from the young to the old. His faction supported the VAT increase in order to facilitate a solution.

Finanzierung der 13. AHV-Rente über Mehrwertsteuer

Die Einigungskonferenz schlug vor, dass die 13. AHV-Rente unter anderem über 0,4 Prozentpunkte höhere Mehrwertsteuer finanziert wird.

Ja Zustimmung zu Finanzierung über Mehrwertsteuer
Nein Ablehnung des Kompromissvorschlags
104Ja 87Nein 7Enthalten
Name Partei Kanton Stimme
Jean-Luc Addor SVP VS Ja
Cyril Aellen FDP GE Nein
Thomas Aeschi SVP ZG Nein
Islam Alijaj SP ZH Ja
Céline Amaudruz SVP GE Nein
Emmanuel Amoos SP VS Ja
Gerhard Andrey Grüne FR Ja
Sibel Arslan Grüne BS Ja
Christine Badertscher Grüne BE Ja
Jacqueline Badran SP ZH Ja
Maya Bally Mitte AG Ja
Bettina Balmer FDP ZH Nein
Nicole Barandun Mitte ZH Ja
Kilian Baumann Grüne BE Ja
Martin Bäumle GLP ZH Ja
Samuel Bendahan SP VD Ja
Rudi Berli Grüne GE Ja
Kathrin Bertschy GLP BE Ja
Edgar Bischof SVP AR Nein
Thomas Bläsi SVP GE Nein
Dominik Blunschy Mitte SZ Ja
Philipp Matthias Bregy Mitte VS Ja
Florence Brenzikofer Grüne BL Ja
Simona Brizzi SP AG Ja
Roland Rino Büchel SVP SG Nein
Michaël Buffat SVP VD Nein
Manfred Bühler SVP BE Nein
Arbër Bullakaj SP SG Ja
Christine Bulliard-Marbach Mitte FR Ja
Thomas Burgherr SVP AG Nein
Roman Bürgi SVP SZ Nein
Yvonne Bürgin Mitte ZH Ja
Didier Calame SVP NE Nein
Hasan Candan SP LU Ja
Martin Candinas Mitte GR Ja
Isabelle Chappuis Mitte VD Ja
Clarence Chollet Grüne NE Ja
Katja Christ GLP BS Ja
Christophe Clivaz Grüne VS Ja
Damien Cottier FDP NE Nein
Brigitte Crottaz SP VD Ja
Christian Dandrès SP GE Ja
Thomas de Courten SVP BL Nein
Andrea de Meuron Grüne BE Ja
Simone de Montmollin FDP GE Nein
Jacqueline de Quattro FDP VD Nein
Linda De Ventura SP SH Ja
Marcel Dettling SVP SZ Nein
Loïc Dobler SP JU Ja
Marcel Dobler FDP SG Nein
Martine Docourt SP NE Ja
Michèle Dünki-Bättig SP ZH Ja
Regina Durrer-Knobel Mitte NW Ja
Mike Egger SVP SG Nein
Alex Farinelli FDP TI Nein
Laurence Fehlmann Rielle SP GE Ja
Nina Fehr Düsel SVP ZH Nein
Olivier Feller FDP VD Nein
Benjamin Fischer SVP ZH Nein
Giorgio Fonio Mitte TI Ja
Sylvain Freymond SVP VD Nein
Tamara Funiciello SP BE Ja
Andreas Gafner SVP BE Nein
Benoît Gaillard SP VD Ja
Laura Gantenbein Grüne SO Ja
Walter Gartmann SVP SG Nein
Anna Giacometti FDP GR Nein
Simone Gianini FDP TI Nein
Benjamin Giezendanner SVP AG Nein
Andreas Glarner SVP AG Nein
Christian Glur SVP AG Nein
Nadine Gobet FDP FR Nein
Roger Golay SVP GE Enthalten
Michael Götte SVP SG Nein
Michael Graber SVP VS Nein
Corina Gredig GLP ZH Ja
Jürg Grossen GLP BE Enthalten
Franz Grüter SVP LU Nein
Niklaus-Samuel Gugger Mitte ZH Ja
Lars Guggisberg SVP BE Nein
Diana Gutjahr SVP TG Nein
Barbara Gysi SP SG Ja
Greta Gysin Grüne TI Ja
Martin Haab SVP ZH Nein
Patrick Hässig GLP ZH Ja
Stefanie Heimgartner SVP AG Nein
Erich Hess SVP BE Nein
Lorenz Hess Mitte BE Ja
Alois Huber SVP AG Nein
Martin Hübscher SVP ZH Abwesend
Roman Hug SVP GR Nein
Thomas Hurter SVP SH Nein
Christian Imark SVP SO Nein
Jessica Jaccoud SP VD Ja
Matthias Samuel Jauslin GLP AG Ja
Marc Jost Mitte BE Ja
Irène Kälin Grüne AG Ja
Sidney Kamerzin Mitte VS Ja
Pius Kaufmann Mitte LU Ja
Delphine Klopfenstein Broggini Grüne GE Ja
Thomas Knutti SVP BE Nein
Nicolas Kolly SVP FR Nein
Philipp Kutter Mitte ZH Ja
Miriam Locher SP BL Ja
Christian Lohr Mitte TG Ja
Raphaël Mahaim Grüne VD Ja
Vincent Maitre Mitte GE Enthalten
Piero Marchesi SVP TI Nein
Min Li Marti SP ZH Ja
Samira Marti SP BL Ja
Magdalena Martullo-Blocher SVP GR Nein
Nadine Masshardt SP BE Ja
Thomas Matter SVP ZH Nein
Andreas Meier Mitte AG Ja
Mattea Meyer SP ZH Ja
Sophie Michaud Gigon Grüne VD Enthalten
Simon Michel FDP SO Nein
Fabian Molina SP ZH Ja
Leo Müller Mitte LU Ja
Stefan Müller-Altermatt Mitte SO Ja
Philippe Nantermod FDP VS Nein
Reto Nause Mitte BE Ja
Jacques Nicolet SVP VD Enthalten
Nicolò Paganini Mitte SG Ja
Pierre-André Page SVP FR Präsident
Yvan Pahud SVP VD Nein
Paolo Pamini SVP TI Nein
Gerhard Pfister Mitte ZG Ja
Valérie Piller Carrard SP FR Ja
Léonore Porchet Grüne VD Ja
Barbara Portmann GLP AG Ja
Hans-Peter Portmann FDP ZH Nein
Katharina Prelicz-Huber Grüne ZH Ja
Jon Pult SP GR Ja
Lorenzo Quadri SVP TI Nein
Thomas Rechsteiner Mitte AI Ja
Lukas Reimann SVP SG Nein
Estelle Revaz SP GE Ja
Katja Riem SVP BE Nein
Christoph Riner SVP AG Nein
Maja Riniker FDP AG Nein
Markus Ritter Mitte SG Ja
Benjamin Roduit Mitte VS Ja
Anna Rosenwasser SP ZH Ja
David Roth SP LU Ja
Marie-France Roth Pasquier Mitte FR Ja
Daniel Ruch FDP VD Nein
Monika Rüegger SVP OW Nein
Hans Jörg Rüegsegger SVP BE Nein
Farah Rumy SP SO Ja
Gregor Rutz SVP ZH Nein
Franziska Ryser Grüne SG Ja
Regine Sauter FDP ZH Nein
Barbara Schaffner GLP ZH Ja
Peter Schilliger FDP LU Nein
Nina Schläfli SP TG Ja
Therese Schläpfer SVP ZH Nein
Marionna Schlatter Grüne ZH Ja
Anna-Béatrice Schmaltz Grüne ZH Ja
Ueli Schmezer SP BE Ja
Pascal Schmid SVP TG Nein
Daniela Schneeberger FDP BL Nein
Meret Schneider Grüne ZH Ja
Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter Mitte BL Ja
Markus Schnyder SVP GL Nein
Priska Seiler Graf SP ZH Ja
Andri Silberschmidt FDP ZH Nein
Sandra Sollberger SVP BL Nein
Daniel Sormanni SVP GE Ja
Simon Stadler Mitte UR Ja
Fabienne Stämpfli GLP BE Ja
Barbara Steinemann SVP ZH Nein
Thomas Stettler SVP JU Enthalten
Bruno Storni SP TI Ja
Manuel Strupler SVP TG Nein
Gabriela Suter SP AG Ja
Vroni Thalmann-Bieri SVP LU Nein
Heinz Theiler FDP SZ Nein
Michael Töngi Grüne LU Ja
Jean Tschopp SP VD Ja
Mauro Tuena SVP ZH Nein
Brenda Tuosto SP VD Ja
Nadja Umbricht Pieren SVP BE Nein
Kris Vietze FDP TG Nein
Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher FDP SG Nein
Patricia von Falkenstein FDP BS Nein
Erich Vontobel SVP ZH Nein
Bruno Walliser SVP ZH Nein
Beat Walti FDP ZH Nein
Ernst Wandfluh SVP BE Nein
Christian Wasserfallen FDP BE Nein
Céline Weber GLP VD Enthalten
Laurent Wehrli FDP VD Nein
Manuela Weichelt Grüne ZG Ja
Cédric Wermuth SP AG Ja
Priska Wismer-Felder Mitte LU Ja
Sarah Wyss SP BS Ja
Rémy Wyssmann SVP SO Nein
Andrea Zryd SP BE Ja
Ursula Zybach SP BE Ja

The SVP and FDP argued against placing additional burdens on workers and businesses. Cyril Aellen, a National Council member from Geneva representing the FDP, said during the debate: “We are against a policy that distributes today and sends out the bills tomorrow.”

The Left and the Center, on the other hand, warned against insufficient funding. “We show solidarity in financing, act responsibly in managing finances, and consistently respect our democratic institutions,” said Center National Council member Thomas Rechsteiner.

Diana Gutjahr, a National Council member from Thurgau representing the SVP, successfully opposed payroll taxes.
Diana Gutjahr, a National Council member from Thurgau representing the SVP, successfully opposed payroll taxes.
KEYSTONE

The matter is not yet settled. The value-added tax bill must still pass the final votes on Friday. After that, the people and the cantons must approve it, because the increase requires a constitutional amendment. The higher value-added tax could bring in an additional 1.4 to 1.6 billion francs per year for the AHV by 2030. That is nowhere near enough to finance the 13th AHV pension. The next AHV dispute is therefore inevitable.