The 13th AHV pension is to be co-financed through a higher value-added tax, but not through higher payroll deductions. This primarily benefits high-income workers and employers, while consumers face a greater financial burden when shopping.
The 13th AHV pension will be paid out for the first time at the end of the year. Until the very end, it remained unclear how Parliament intended to finance it. Now the National Council has decided: VAT is set to rise, but there will be no higher payroll deductions.
This means that employees and employers will be spared higher payroll contributions. This has a particularly strong impact on high earners: Those who earn a lot would have paid more in Swiss francs with higher payroll contributions than people with lower wages. The blue News calculator allowed users to determine exactly how much this would have cost each individual. Following the National Council’s decision, this additional burden has been eliminated.
The situation is different when it comes to consumer spending. The value-added tax is set to rise by 0.4 percentage points. The reduced rate for everyday necessities, such as food and medicine, remains unaffected. However, anyone paying for clothing, restaurant meals, or services will have to pay more value-added tax in the future.
The vote in the National Council was close. The proposal to raise payroll contributions by 0.2 percentage points failed by a vote of 98 to 96, with 4 abstentions. The SVP, FDP, and GLP prevailed on this issue.
Die Einigungskonferenz schlug vor, dass die 13. AHV-Rente unter anderem über 0,2 Prozentpunkte höhere Lohnbeiträge finanziert wird.
|Name
|Partei
|Kanton
|Stimme
|Jean-Luc Addor
|SVP
|VS
|Ja
|Cyril Aellen
|FDP
|GE
|Nein
|Thomas Aeschi
|SVP
|ZG
|Nein
|Islam Alijaj
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Céline Amaudruz
|SVP
|GE
|Nein
|Emmanuel Amoos
|SP
|VS
|Ja
|Gerhard Andrey
|Grüne
|FR
|Ja
|Sibel Arslan
|Grüne
|BS
|Ja
|Christine Badertscher
|Grüne
|BE
|Ja
|Jacqueline Badran
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Maya Bally
|Mitte
|AG
|Ja
|Bettina Balmer
|FDP
|ZH
|Nein
|Nicole Barandun
|Mitte
|ZH
|Ja
|Kilian Baumann
|Grüne
|BE
|Ja
|Martin Bäumle
|GLP
|ZH
|Nein
|Samuel Bendahan
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Rudi Berli
|Grüne
|GE
|Ja
|Kathrin Bertschy
|GLP
|BE
|Nein
|Edgar Bischof
|SVP
|AR
|Nein
|Thomas Bläsi
|SVP
|GE
|Nein
|Dominik Blunschy
|Mitte
|SZ
|Ja
|Philipp Matthias Bregy
|Mitte
|VS
|Ja
|Florence Brenzikofer
|Grüne
|BL
|Ja
|Simona Brizzi
|SP
|AG
|Ja
|Roland Rino Büchel
|SVP
|SG
|Nein
|Michaël Buffat
|SVP
|VD
|Nein
|Manfred Bühler
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Arbër Bullakaj
|SP
|SG
|Ja
|Christine Bulliard-Marbach
|Mitte
|FR
|Ja
|Thomas Burgherr
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Roman Bürgi
|SVP
|SZ
|Nein
|Yvonne Bürgin
|Mitte
|ZH
|Ja
|Didier Calame
|SVP
|NE
|Nein
|Hasan Candan
|SP
|LU
|Ja
|Martin Candinas
|Mitte
|GR
|Ja
|Isabelle Chappuis
|Mitte
|VD
|Ja
|Clarence Chollet
|Grüne
|NE
|Ja
|Katja Christ
|GLP
|BS
|Nein
|Christophe Clivaz
|Grüne
|VS
|Ja
|Damien Cottier
|FDP
|NE
|Nein
|Brigitte Crottaz
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Christian Dandrès
|SP
|GE
|Ja
|Thomas de Courten
|SVP
|BL
|Nein
|Andrea de Meuron
|Grüne
|BE
|Ja
|Simone de Montmollin
|FDP
|GE
|Nein
|Jacqueline de Quattro
|FDP
|VD
|Nein
|Linda De Ventura
|SP
|SH
|Ja
|Marcel Dettling
|SVP
|SZ
|Nein
|Loïc Dobler
|SP
|JU
|Ja
|Marcel Dobler
|FDP
|SG
|Nein
|Martine Docourt
|SP
|NE
|Ja
|Michèle Dünki-Bättig
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Regina Durrer-Knobel
|Mitte
|NW
|Ja
|Mike Egger
|SVP
|SG
|Nein
|Alex Farinelli
|FDP
|TI
|Nein
|Laurence Fehlmann Rielle
|SP
|GE
|Ja
|Nina Fehr Düsel
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Olivier Feller
|FDP
|VD
|Nein
|Benjamin Fischer
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Giorgio Fonio
|Mitte
|TI
|Ja
|Sylvain Freymond
|SVP
|VD
|Nein
|Tamara Funiciello
|SP
|BE
|Ja
|Andreas Gafner
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Benoît Gaillard
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Laura Gantenbein
|Grüne
|SO
|Ja
|Walter Gartmann
|SVP
|SG
|Nein
|Anna Giacometti
|FDP
|GR
|Nein
|Simone Gianini
|FDP
|TI
|Nein
|Benjamin Giezendanner
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Andreas Glarner
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Christian Glur
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Nadine Gobet
|FDP
|FR
|Nein
|Roger Golay
|SVP
|GE
|Enthalten
|Michael Götte
|SVP
|SG
|Nein
|Michael Graber
|SVP
|VS
|Nein
|Corina Gredig
|GLP
|ZH
|Nein
|Jürg Grossen
|GLP
|BE
|Nein
|Franz Grüter
|SVP
|LU
|Nein
|Niklaus-Samuel Gugger
|Mitte
|ZH
|Ja
|Lars Guggisberg
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Diana Gutjahr
|SVP
|TG
|Nein
|Barbara Gysi
|SP
|SG
|Ja
|Greta Gysin
|Grüne
|TI
|Ja
|Martin Haab
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Patrick Hässig
|GLP
|ZH
|Nein
|Stefanie Heimgartner
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Erich Hess
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Lorenz Hess
|Mitte
|BE
|Ja
|Alois Huber
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Martin Hübscher
|SVP
|ZH
|Abwesend
|Roman Hug
|SVP
|GR
|Nein
|Thomas Hurter
|SVP
|SH
|Nein
|Christian Imark
|SVP
|SO
|Nein
|Jessica Jaccoud
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Matthias Samuel Jauslin
|GLP
|AG
|Nein
|Marc Jost
|Mitte
|BE
|Ja
|Irène Kälin
|Grüne
|AG
|Ja
|Sidney Kamerzin
|Mitte
|VS
|Ja
|Pius Kaufmann
|Mitte
|LU
|Ja
|Delphine Klopfenstein Broggini
|Grüne
|GE
|Ja
|Thomas Knutti
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Nicolas Kolly
|SVP
|FR
|Nein
|Philipp Kutter
|Mitte
|ZH
|Ja
|Miriam Locher
|SP
|BL
|Ja
|Christian Lohr
|Mitte
|TG
|Ja
|Raphaël Mahaim
|Grüne
|VD
|Ja
|Vincent Maitre
|Mitte
|GE
|Enthalten
|Piero Marchesi
|SVP
|TI
|Nein
|Min Li Marti
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Samira Marti
|SP
|BL
|Ja
|Magdalena Martullo-Blocher
|SVP
|GR
|Nein
|Nadine Masshardt
|SP
|BE
|Ja
|Thomas Matter
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Andreas Meier
|Mitte
|AG
|Ja
|Mattea Meyer
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Sophie Michaud Gigon
|Grüne
|VD
|Ja
|Simon Michel
|FDP
|SO
|Nein
|Fabian Molina
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Leo Müller
|Mitte
|LU
|Ja
|Stefan Müller-Altermatt
|Mitte
|SO
|Ja
|Philippe Nantermod
|FDP
|VS
|Nein
|Reto Nause
|Mitte
|BE
|Ja
|Jacques Nicolet
|SVP
|VD
|Enthalten
|Nicolò Paganini
|Mitte
|SG
|Ja
|Pierre-André Page
|SVP
|FR
|Präsident
|Yvan Pahud
|SVP
|VD
|Nein
|Paolo Pamini
|SVP
|TI
|Nein
|Gerhard Pfister
|Mitte
|ZG
|Ja
|Valérie Piller Carrard
|SP
|FR
|Ja
|Léonore Porchet
|Grüne
|VD
|Ja
|Barbara Portmann
|GLP
|AG
|Nein
|Hans-Peter Portmann
|FDP
|ZH
|Nein
|Katharina Prelicz-Huber
|Grüne
|ZH
|Ja
|Jon Pult
|SP
|GR
|Ja
|Lorenzo Quadri
|SVP
|TI
|Nein
|Thomas Rechsteiner
|Mitte
|AI
|Ja
|Lukas Reimann
|SVP
|SG
|Nein
|Estelle Revaz
|SP
|GE
|Ja
|Katja Riem
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Christoph Riner
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Maja Riniker
|FDP
|AG
|Nein
|Markus Ritter
|Mitte
|SG
|Ja
|Benjamin Roduit
|Mitte
|VS
|Ja
|Anna Rosenwasser
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|David Roth
|SP
|LU
|Ja
|Marie-France Roth Pasquier
|Mitte
|FR
|Ja
|Daniel Ruch
|FDP
|VD
|Nein
|Monika Rüegger
|SVP
|OW
|Nein
|Hans Jörg Rüegsegger
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Farah Rumy
|SP
|SO
|Ja
|Gregor Rutz
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Franziska Ryser
|Grüne
|SG
|Ja
|Regine Sauter
|FDP
|ZH
|Nein
|Barbara Schaffner
|GLP
|ZH
|Nein
|Peter Schilliger
|FDP
|LU
|Nein
|Nina Schläfli
|SP
|TG
|Ja
|Therese Schläpfer
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Marionna Schlatter
|Grüne
|ZH
|Ja
|Anna-Béatrice Schmaltz
|Grüne
|ZH
|Ja
|Ueli Schmezer
|SP
|BE
|Ja
|Pascal Schmid
|SVP
|TG
|Nein
|Daniela Schneeberger
|FDP
|BL
|Nein
|Meret Schneider
|Grüne
|ZH
|Ja
|Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter
|Mitte
|BL
|Ja
|Markus Schnyder
|SVP
|GL
|Nein
|Priska Seiler Graf
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Andri Silberschmidt
|FDP
|ZH
|Nein
|Sandra Sollberger
|SVP
|BL
|Nein
|Daniel Sormanni
|SVP
|GE
|Ja
|Simon Stadler
|Mitte
|UR
|Ja
|Fabienne Stämpfli
|GLP
|BE
|Nein
|Barbara Steinemann
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Thomas Stettler
|SVP
|JU
|Enthalten
|Bruno Storni
|SP
|TI
|Ja
|Manuel Strupler
|SVP
|TG
|Nein
|Gabriela Suter
|SP
|AG
|Ja
|Vroni Thalmann-Bieri
|SVP
|LU
|Nein
|Heinz Theiler
|FDP
|SZ
|Nein
|Michael Töngi
|Grüne
|LU
|Ja
|Jean Tschopp
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Mauro Tuena
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Brenda Tuosto
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Nadja Umbricht Pieren
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Kris Vietze
|FDP
|TG
|Nein
|Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher
|FDP
|SG
|Nein
|Patricia von Falkenstein
|FDP
|BS
|Nein
|Erich Vontobel
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Bruno Walliser
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Beat Walti
|FDP
|ZH
|Nein
|Ernst Wandfluh
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Christian Wasserfallen
|FDP
|BE
|Nein
|Céline Weber
|GLP
|VD
|Nein
|Laurent Wehrli
|FDP
|VD
|Nein
|Manuela Weichelt
|Grüne
|ZG
|Ja
|Cédric Wermuth
|SP
|AG
|Ja
|Priska Wismer-Felder
|Mitte
|LU
|Ja
|Sarah Wyss
|SP
|BS
|Ja
|Rémy Wyssmann
|SVP
|SO
|Nein
|Andrea Zryd
|SP
|BE
|Ja
|Ursula Zybach
|SP
|BE
|Ja
The National Council, however, approved the higher VAT by a vote of 104 to 87, with 7 abstentions.
The GLP thus tipped the balance. It approved the VAT increase but rejected the higher payroll contributions. During the debate, Zurich GLP National Council member Patrick Hässig said that the GLP did not want any further redistribution from the young to the old. His faction supported the VAT increase in order to facilitate a solution.
Die Einigungskonferenz schlug vor, dass die 13. AHV-Rente unter anderem über 0,4 Prozentpunkte höhere Mehrwertsteuer finanziert wird.
|Name
|Partei
|Kanton
|Stimme
|Jean-Luc Addor
|SVP
|VS
|Ja
|Cyril Aellen
|FDP
|GE
|Nein
|Thomas Aeschi
|SVP
|ZG
|Nein
|Islam Alijaj
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Céline Amaudruz
|SVP
|GE
|Nein
|Emmanuel Amoos
|SP
|VS
|Ja
|Gerhard Andrey
|Grüne
|FR
|Ja
|Sibel Arslan
|Grüne
|BS
|Ja
|Christine Badertscher
|Grüne
|BE
|Ja
|Jacqueline Badran
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Maya Bally
|Mitte
|AG
|Ja
|Bettina Balmer
|FDP
|ZH
|Nein
|Nicole Barandun
|Mitte
|ZH
|Ja
|Kilian Baumann
|Grüne
|BE
|Ja
|Martin Bäumle
|GLP
|ZH
|Ja
|Samuel Bendahan
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Rudi Berli
|Grüne
|GE
|Ja
|Kathrin Bertschy
|GLP
|BE
|Ja
|Edgar Bischof
|SVP
|AR
|Nein
|Thomas Bläsi
|SVP
|GE
|Nein
|Dominik Blunschy
|Mitte
|SZ
|Ja
|Philipp Matthias Bregy
|Mitte
|VS
|Ja
|Florence Brenzikofer
|Grüne
|BL
|Ja
|Simona Brizzi
|SP
|AG
|Ja
|Roland Rino Büchel
|SVP
|SG
|Nein
|Michaël Buffat
|SVP
|VD
|Nein
|Manfred Bühler
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Arbër Bullakaj
|SP
|SG
|Ja
|Christine Bulliard-Marbach
|Mitte
|FR
|Ja
|Thomas Burgherr
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Roman Bürgi
|SVP
|SZ
|Nein
|Yvonne Bürgin
|Mitte
|ZH
|Ja
|Didier Calame
|SVP
|NE
|Nein
|Hasan Candan
|SP
|LU
|Ja
|Martin Candinas
|Mitte
|GR
|Ja
|Isabelle Chappuis
|Mitte
|VD
|Ja
|Clarence Chollet
|Grüne
|NE
|Ja
|Katja Christ
|GLP
|BS
|Ja
|Christophe Clivaz
|Grüne
|VS
|Ja
|Damien Cottier
|FDP
|NE
|Nein
|Brigitte Crottaz
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Christian Dandrès
|SP
|GE
|Ja
|Thomas de Courten
|SVP
|BL
|Nein
|Andrea de Meuron
|Grüne
|BE
|Ja
|Simone de Montmollin
|FDP
|GE
|Nein
|Jacqueline de Quattro
|FDP
|VD
|Nein
|Linda De Ventura
|SP
|SH
|Ja
|Marcel Dettling
|SVP
|SZ
|Nein
|Loïc Dobler
|SP
|JU
|Ja
|Marcel Dobler
|FDP
|SG
|Nein
|Martine Docourt
|SP
|NE
|Ja
|Michèle Dünki-Bättig
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Regina Durrer-Knobel
|Mitte
|NW
|Ja
|Mike Egger
|SVP
|SG
|Nein
|Alex Farinelli
|FDP
|TI
|Nein
|Laurence Fehlmann Rielle
|SP
|GE
|Ja
|Nina Fehr Düsel
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Olivier Feller
|FDP
|VD
|Nein
|Benjamin Fischer
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Giorgio Fonio
|Mitte
|TI
|Ja
|Sylvain Freymond
|SVP
|VD
|Nein
|Tamara Funiciello
|SP
|BE
|Ja
|Andreas Gafner
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Benoît Gaillard
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Laura Gantenbein
|Grüne
|SO
|Ja
|Walter Gartmann
|SVP
|SG
|Nein
|Anna Giacometti
|FDP
|GR
|Nein
|Simone Gianini
|FDP
|TI
|Nein
|Benjamin Giezendanner
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Andreas Glarner
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Christian Glur
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Nadine Gobet
|FDP
|FR
|Nein
|Roger Golay
|SVP
|GE
|Enthalten
|Michael Götte
|SVP
|SG
|Nein
|Michael Graber
|SVP
|VS
|Nein
|Corina Gredig
|GLP
|ZH
|Ja
|Jürg Grossen
|GLP
|BE
|Enthalten
|Franz Grüter
|SVP
|LU
|Nein
|Niklaus-Samuel Gugger
|Mitte
|ZH
|Ja
|Lars Guggisberg
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Diana Gutjahr
|SVP
|TG
|Nein
|Barbara Gysi
|SP
|SG
|Ja
|Greta Gysin
|Grüne
|TI
|Ja
|Martin Haab
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Patrick Hässig
|GLP
|ZH
|Ja
|Stefanie Heimgartner
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Erich Hess
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Lorenz Hess
|Mitte
|BE
|Ja
|Alois Huber
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Martin Hübscher
|SVP
|ZH
|Abwesend
|Roman Hug
|SVP
|GR
|Nein
|Thomas Hurter
|SVP
|SH
|Nein
|Christian Imark
|SVP
|SO
|Nein
|Jessica Jaccoud
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Matthias Samuel Jauslin
|GLP
|AG
|Ja
|Marc Jost
|Mitte
|BE
|Ja
|Irène Kälin
|Grüne
|AG
|Ja
|Sidney Kamerzin
|Mitte
|VS
|Ja
|Pius Kaufmann
|Mitte
|LU
|Ja
|Delphine Klopfenstein Broggini
|Grüne
|GE
|Ja
|Thomas Knutti
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Nicolas Kolly
|SVP
|FR
|Nein
|Philipp Kutter
|Mitte
|ZH
|Ja
|Miriam Locher
|SP
|BL
|Ja
|Christian Lohr
|Mitte
|TG
|Ja
|Raphaël Mahaim
|Grüne
|VD
|Ja
|Vincent Maitre
|Mitte
|GE
|Enthalten
|Piero Marchesi
|SVP
|TI
|Nein
|Min Li Marti
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Samira Marti
|SP
|BL
|Ja
|Magdalena Martullo-Blocher
|SVP
|GR
|Nein
|Nadine Masshardt
|SP
|BE
|Ja
|Thomas Matter
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Andreas Meier
|Mitte
|AG
|Ja
|Mattea Meyer
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Sophie Michaud Gigon
|Grüne
|VD
|Enthalten
|Simon Michel
|FDP
|SO
|Nein
|Fabian Molina
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Leo Müller
|Mitte
|LU
|Ja
|Stefan Müller-Altermatt
|Mitte
|SO
|Ja
|Philippe Nantermod
|FDP
|VS
|Nein
|Reto Nause
|Mitte
|BE
|Ja
|Jacques Nicolet
|SVP
|VD
|Enthalten
|Nicolò Paganini
|Mitte
|SG
|Ja
|Pierre-André Page
|SVP
|FR
|Präsident
|Yvan Pahud
|SVP
|VD
|Nein
|Paolo Pamini
|SVP
|TI
|Nein
|Gerhard Pfister
|Mitte
|ZG
|Ja
|Valérie Piller Carrard
|SP
|FR
|Ja
|Léonore Porchet
|Grüne
|VD
|Ja
|Barbara Portmann
|GLP
|AG
|Ja
|Hans-Peter Portmann
|FDP
|ZH
|Nein
|Katharina Prelicz-Huber
|Grüne
|ZH
|Ja
|Jon Pult
|SP
|GR
|Ja
|Lorenzo Quadri
|SVP
|TI
|Nein
|Thomas Rechsteiner
|Mitte
|AI
|Ja
|Lukas Reimann
|SVP
|SG
|Nein
|Estelle Revaz
|SP
|GE
|Ja
|Katja Riem
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Christoph Riner
|SVP
|AG
|Nein
|Maja Riniker
|FDP
|AG
|Nein
|Markus Ritter
|Mitte
|SG
|Ja
|Benjamin Roduit
|Mitte
|VS
|Ja
|Anna Rosenwasser
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|David Roth
|SP
|LU
|Ja
|Marie-France Roth Pasquier
|Mitte
|FR
|Ja
|Daniel Ruch
|FDP
|VD
|Nein
|Monika Rüegger
|SVP
|OW
|Nein
|Hans Jörg Rüegsegger
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Farah Rumy
|SP
|SO
|Ja
|Gregor Rutz
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Franziska Ryser
|Grüne
|SG
|Ja
|Regine Sauter
|FDP
|ZH
|Nein
|Barbara Schaffner
|GLP
|ZH
|Ja
|Peter Schilliger
|FDP
|LU
|Nein
|Nina Schläfli
|SP
|TG
|Ja
|Therese Schläpfer
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Marionna Schlatter
|Grüne
|ZH
|Ja
|Anna-Béatrice Schmaltz
|Grüne
|ZH
|Ja
|Ueli Schmezer
|SP
|BE
|Ja
|Pascal Schmid
|SVP
|TG
|Nein
|Daniela Schneeberger
|FDP
|BL
|Nein
|Meret Schneider
|Grüne
|ZH
|Ja
|Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter
|Mitte
|BL
|Ja
|Markus Schnyder
|SVP
|GL
|Nein
|Priska Seiler Graf
|SP
|ZH
|Ja
|Andri Silberschmidt
|FDP
|ZH
|Nein
|Sandra Sollberger
|SVP
|BL
|Nein
|Daniel Sormanni
|SVP
|GE
|Ja
|Simon Stadler
|Mitte
|UR
|Ja
|Fabienne Stämpfli
|GLP
|BE
|Ja
|Barbara Steinemann
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Thomas Stettler
|SVP
|JU
|Enthalten
|Bruno Storni
|SP
|TI
|Ja
|Manuel Strupler
|SVP
|TG
|Nein
|Gabriela Suter
|SP
|AG
|Ja
|Vroni Thalmann-Bieri
|SVP
|LU
|Nein
|Heinz Theiler
|FDP
|SZ
|Nein
|Michael Töngi
|Grüne
|LU
|Ja
|Jean Tschopp
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Mauro Tuena
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Brenda Tuosto
|SP
|VD
|Ja
|Nadja Umbricht Pieren
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Kris Vietze
|FDP
|TG
|Nein
|Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher
|FDP
|SG
|Nein
|Patricia von Falkenstein
|FDP
|BS
|Nein
|Erich Vontobel
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Bruno Walliser
|SVP
|ZH
|Nein
|Beat Walti
|FDP
|ZH
|Nein
|Ernst Wandfluh
|SVP
|BE
|Nein
|Christian Wasserfallen
|FDP
|BE
|Nein
|Céline Weber
|GLP
|VD
|Enthalten
|Laurent Wehrli
|FDP
|VD
|Nein
|Manuela Weichelt
|Grüne
|ZG
|Ja
|Cédric Wermuth
|SP
|AG
|Ja
|Priska Wismer-Felder
|Mitte
|LU
|Ja
|Sarah Wyss
|SP
|BS
|Ja
|Rémy Wyssmann
|SVP
|SO
|Nein
|Andrea Zryd
|SP
|BE
|Ja
|Ursula Zybach
|SP
|BE
|Ja
The SVP and FDP argued against placing additional burdens on workers and businesses. Cyril Aellen, a National Council member from Geneva representing the FDP, said during the debate: “We are against a policy that distributes today and sends out the bills tomorrow.”
The Left and the Center, on the other hand, warned against insufficient funding. “We show solidarity in financing, act responsibly in managing finances, and consistently respect our democratic institutions,” said Center National Council member Thomas Rechsteiner.
Diana Gutjahr, a National Council member from Thurgau representing the SVP, successfully opposed payroll taxes.
KEYSTONE
The matter is not yet settled. The value-added tax bill must still pass the final votes on Friday. After that, the people and the cantons must approve it, because the increase requires a constitutional amendment. The higher value-added tax could bring in an additional 1.4 to 1.6 billion francs per year for the AHV by 2030. That is nowhere near enough to finance the 13th AHV pension. The next AHV dispute is therefore inevitable.