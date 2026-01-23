Voters in the city of Zurich have until June 14 at the latest to decide on 20 proposals, 13 of which are municipal. That means a lot of thinking for voters and a state of emergency at the polling stations.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On June 14, 2026, Zurich residents will vote on 20 proposals—more than usual.

Thirteen municipal proposals alone are up for a vote. The reason for this is that, ahead of the new elections in March, the city council sought to conclude as many pending matters as possible and bring as many proposals to the point of being ready for a vote.

The city is deploying a record-breaking 1,500 vote counters and does not expect final results before 6 p.m.

So, have you filled out your ballot yet? No? And are you voting in Zurich? Then be warned: it might take a little longer than usual.

No fewer than 20 proposals will be put to a vote on June 14, 2026. If you count counterproposals as separate initiatives, there are actually 22—not including tie-breaking questions. If someone spends half an hour on each proposal to read up on it thoroughly and then make a decision, that person is investing nearly one and a half workdays in their democratic duty.

The sheer volume of proposals has sparked a discussion. A LinkedIn user weighed the voting envelope—result: 351 grams, or three and a half bars of chocolate, as one reader commented. According to journalist Thomas Hämmerli, the fact that voters are burdened with so much paper is also due to the fact that those responsible cannot keep it brief. As an example, he cites in the comments the proposal with the unwieldy title “Transfer of the municipal property on Heidi-Abel-Weg from financial to administrative assets in the amount of approximately 20.96 million francs.”

Sometimes just three proposals, sometimes fifteen

A look back shows that the number of proposals put to a vote in the city of Zurich on any given date fluctuates greatly. In recent years, there have been elections with two proposals, such as on February 9, 2025, and fifteen on November 30 of the same year.

Since 2021, there have been seven votes with a maximum of five proposals, and on another seven occasions, there were six to ten ballots in the envelope. The upcoming “super voting Sunday” is the fifth on which more than ten proposals will be decided—and the first with over twenty.

Why such large differences? Couldn’t the proposals be distributed more evenly across the four voting dates per year? No, says Christine Stücheli of the City Chancellery: “The authorities schedule their votes independently of one another. In doing so, they must take into account legal deadlines and the urgency of projects. Construction projects should be submitted as quickly as possible so that delays do not lead to cost increases.”

Waving through millions

The reason for the 13 municipal proposals is the change in the legislative term. The City of Zurich elected a new City Council in March. The City Council made an effort to address and finalize as many proposals as possible during the previous legislative term so that voters could decide on them. “On June 14, voters in the city of Zurich will therefore have a large number of proposals to consider,” concludes Stücheli.

The fact that the canton is also presenting five proposals—above the average—including two with counterproposals, further drives up the number. Recent years have also shown that referendums held far from parliamentary elections can be extensive as well.

Added to this is the fact that in a city the size of Zurich, votes on financing are held more frequently: if a project costs 20 million francs or more, it must be put to a public vote, as required by the municipal code. Eight proposals alone involve one-time expenditures exceeding this threshold, ranging from the aforementioned land transfer to various construction and renovation projects in the tens and hundreds of millions, all the way up to the framework credit for expanding the city’s district heating network, totaling 2.26 billion francs.

Project-specific credits for school buildings and other municipal infrastructure projects are routine for Zurich voters and are generally approved with 70 percent or more of the vote.

Some consider the 20-million-franc threshold outdated given the construction costs and project sizes in Zurich, such as Green Liberal Sven Sobernheim in the Tages-Anzeiger. However, he adds that there is no majority to subject these expenditures to merely an optional referendum. If voters initiate a referendum, the expenditure will be put to a vote. Otherwise, it will not. Sobernheim also knows why this proposal stands no chance: The parties fear it could be interpreted as undemocratic if they were to strip the public of this authority.

1,500 vote counters; final results not until 8 p.m.

All these factors are now coming together to create a record turnout in Zurich. Counting the votes is a massive undertaking. By way of comparison: On May 18, 2025, only three municipal proposals were up for a vote, and elections for the Reformed Church were also held, though these affected fewer than 30 percent of Zurich’s eligible voters. At that time, 750 people counted the votes. Voter turnout was a mere 35 percent, the City Chancellery notes.

This coming election weekend, 1,500 vote counters will be on duty in the voting districts. An experienced vote counter tells blue News: “They’ll be counting the mail-in ballots by late Saturday afternoon and will need another long day on Sunday.”

The vote counters receive an hourly wage of 30 francs and meals during their shift. Thus, the modest election on May 18, 2025, cost 150,000 francs. Just how much the “super voting Sunday” on June 14 will cost won’t be clear until everything has been tallied afterward.

Christine Stücheli won’t reveal what time the results must be available; the rule is: “as quickly as possible, but accuracy comes first.” The City of Zurich expects the first results from individual districts no earlier than 3:30 p.m., and the first final results—that is, the complete count of all ballots in a district—not before 6 p.m. “It may take until 8 p.m. or later for the final results.”

Since Zurich voters have invested a great deal of time in making their decisions, vote counters are also expected to work extra shifts to determine the results.