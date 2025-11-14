On December 16, there was a serious accident on Zurich's Sihlhochstrasse with two fatalities. (archive image) Keystone

Following the tragic Flixbus accident on the Sihlhochstrasse with two fatalities, the Zurich High Court has confirmed the guilty verdict against the driver - albeit with a slightly reduced sentence.

The Zurich High Court has sentenced a 64-year-old driver to a conditional prison sentence of 20 months. In December 2018, he caused a serious accident involving two fatalities in a coach in Zurich .

The court found the driver guilty of multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter, as the judge said at the sentencing hearing on Friday. The High Court thus essentially confirmed the verdict of the lower court, but reduced the sentence slightly. The Zurich District Court had sentenced the Italian to a conditional prison sentence of 24 months in May 2024.

According to the judge, the driver of the Flixbus drove at a speed of 68 km/h onto the stub of the Sihlhochstrasse, which ends with a concrete wall. The speed was clearly too high in view of the snow-covered road and poor visibility. Although the driver still tried to brake, the vehicle finally crashed into the wall at almost 50 km/h.

Driver's colleague was trapped

The co-driver and driver colleague of the accused was trapped in the vehicle. He died in hospital around two weeks after the accident as a result of his serious injuries.

The circumstances of the second fatality could not be clarified exactly. A 37-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bus at the time was found dead in the Sihl after the accident. According to the autopsy report, she had no serious injuries, but drowned unconscious in the river.

The car crashed into the wall at the end of the highway. (Keystone/Walter Bieri) KEYSTONE

"It has not been established that she was thrown from the bus in the accident and fell into the Sihl," said the judge. There is some evidence to suggest that she probably fled from the bus after the collision and then fell over the not too high parapet of the Sihlhochstrasse under circumstances that are not clear.

Nevertheless, the driver was causally responsible for her death due to the accident. If the accident had not occurred, the woman would not have drowned in the Sihl.

Defence lawyer criticized signaling

During the hearing on Friday morning, the defence lawyer argued that the dangerous and inadequately signalized situation on the Sihlhochstrasse was the main cause of the accident. She demanded that the driver should only be convicted of traffic offenses, but not of involuntary manslaughter.

The court acknowledged that the accident site was "potentially" dangerous and that the signalization at the time of the accident was "not optimal". After the accident, concrete elements were placed to prevent a similar accident in the future.

The driver, who lives in Italy, did not appear for the hearing at the High Court. He was excused for health reasons, as he had been for the hearing at the district court. As he is unemployed and has no assets, he will probably not be able to pay the high costs of the proceedings. According to the judge, these costs will be formally imposed on him with the ruling, but will also be written off definitively.

The ruling of the High Court is not yet legally binding. It can be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.