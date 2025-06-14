Paying with Twint can be more expensive at Chilbis than with cash. (archive picture) sda

At Swiss fairs, some market stalls charge a surcharge if customers pay with Twint or a card. Although this is allowed, it is not permitted under the Twint contract - and is causing trouble.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you At some market stalls, it costs more to pay by Twint or card.

According to Twint's rules, such surcharges are prohibited, but they still happen.

The traders justify this with the fees, but the market association rejects surcharges and advises paying with cash more often. Show more

More and more visitors to Swiss village festivals and fairs are paying by Twint or card - conveniently and quickly. But those who pay cashless have to dig deeper into their pockets at some market stalls.

According to research by SRF "Espresso", certain stall operators charge surcharges of up to one franc on sausages, drinks or sweets - simply because of the payment method.

Not permitted under the Twint contract

Legally, this is tricky. There is no law that directly prohibits such surcharges. However, many payment providers such as Twint prohibit this practice in their terms and conditions: If a market stall accepts Twint, it may not charge a surcharge for it according to the contract. The aim of these regulations is to ensure that no payment method is favored or disadvantaged, as SRF reports.

Nevertheless, many stall operators explain the surcharges with the transaction fees. At least 1.3 percent is charged per payment with Twint - depending on the exact contract, it can be more. "This is an increasing burden for small businesses," Peter Hutter, President of the Swiss Market Association, told SRF.

According to him, such fees can account for up to four percent of turnover. However, the association rejects surcharges: "We do not welcome such surcharges from the association's side."

Problems with crockery depot

The problem is particularly evident with the deposit for reusable crockery. Anyone who pays for a cup or plate for two francs via Twint also incurs fees there - although the market stall has to refund the money later.

From the retailers' point of view, there is no money in the till at the end of the day. Some are therefore responding with minimum amounts for card payments, while others are charging fees directly.

Video from the department