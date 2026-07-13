The A12 highway is currently completely closed between Düdingen and Niederwangen, FR. The police recommend taking a wide detour around the area.

An accident occurred on the A12 highway near Flamatt on Monday morning. (File photo)

Following an accident near Flamatt, the Fribourg Cantonal Police completely closed the A12 highway between Düdingen and Niederwangen in both directions on Monday morning. They announced this via the Alertswiss warning service.

According to reports, a truck with a trailer was involved in the accident. Property damage occurred. The duration of the road closure was not immediately known, as the police announced at 8:45 a.m. via Alertswiss.

There is no danger in the affected area. However, the police recommended avoiding the area entirely.