  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Rüttenen SO Hiker (26) falls down a rock face to his death

SDA

10.8.2025 - 10:18

The Solothurn cantonal police were on duty in Rüttenen on Saturday morning. (symbolic image)
The Solothurn cantonal police were on duty in Rüttenen on Saturday morning. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A man had a fatal accident on a hike up the "Balmfluechöpfli" in the municipality of Rüttenen SO on Saturday. He could only be recovered dead, according to the police of the canton of Solothurn.

Keystone-SDA

10.08.2025, 10:18

10.08.2025, 10:19

According to initial findings by the police and public prosecutor's office of the canton of Solothurn, the 26-year-old man fell in the rocky terrain in the "Herrenloch" area at around 3 pm. The Rega emergency services, who were immediately alerted, eventually found the casualty below a rock face.

At the time he was found, the man had already died, as the police reported in a statement on Sunday. He was traveling with a companion. Both were from the canton of Aargau.

More from the department

Ticker on the tariff shock. Pharmaceutical giants are currently not planning any job cuts

Ticker on the tariff shockPharmaceutical giants are currently not planning any job cuts

Benken SG. Serious collision on the emergency lane - 5 people injured, some seriously

Benken SGSerious collision on the emergency lane - 5 people injured, some seriously

Government replacement election ZG. Andreas Hausheer defends third center seat in Zug government

Government replacement election ZGAndreas Hausheer defends third center seat in Zug government