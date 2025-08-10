The Solothurn cantonal police were on duty in Rüttenen on Saturday morning. (symbolic image) Keystone

A man had a fatal accident on a hike up the "Balmfluechöpfli" in the municipality of Rüttenen SO on Saturday. He could only be recovered dead, according to the police of the canton of Solothurn.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to initial findings by the police and public prosecutor's office of the canton of Solothurn, the 26-year-old man fell in the rocky terrain in the "Herrenloch" area at around 3 pm. The Rega emergency services, who were immediately alerted, eventually found the casualty below a rock face.

At the time he was found, the man had already died, as the police reported in a statement on Sunday. He was traveling with a companion. Both were from the canton of Aargau.