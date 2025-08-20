In addition to the St. Gallen cantonal police, Rega was also deployed. Symbolbild: Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

A fatal mountain accident occurred on the Speer on Tuesday. A 64-year-old hiker fell around 50 meters to his death.

A 64-year-old man fell around 50 meters down a mountain hiking trail on the Speer on Tuesday afternoon. The Swiss resident in the region suffered fatal injuries.

The hiker was heading downhill from Speer in the direction of Vorderwengi, the St. Gallen cantonal police reported on Wednesday. Patrols from the St. Gallen cantonal police, Rega and Alpine Rescue Eastern Switzerland were deployed.