A hiker has cut through a barbed wire fence on the Obersihl alp in the canton of Schwyz - apparently to enjoy the view. This could have been life-threatening for the cattle on the pasture.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A barbed wire fence was cut on an alp in the canton of Schwyz.

The fence protects cattle from a dangerous precipice.

Farmers and hiking associations are calling for more vigilance in the mountains. Show more

An incident on the Obersihl alp is causing farmers to shake their heads: A hiker cut through the barbed wire that was supposed to protect the cattle from a precipice. Josef Schelbert drew attention to this in a letter to the editor, as reported by the "Bote der Urschweiz ".

The farmer's son, who looks after the animals, noticed the missing section of fence in time. "The barbed wire is there for a good reason. To protect our cattle," says Schelbert. Just a few meters behind the fence, the terrain drops steeply several hundred meters into the Klöntal valley.

Humor despite anger about vandalism

It is unclear why the wire was removed. Schelbert suspects that someone "didn't want to put their feet up" in order to climb over the fence - and enjoy the view unhindered. Fortunately, the animals stayed away from the precipice.

According to Schelbert, this is not the first incident. In the past, unknown persons have burned fence posts that were laboriously carried up to the alp. With gallows humor, he says: "They could burn the old posts, nobody needs them anymore. You'd just have to differentiate between those that look used and those that look brand new."

Hiking trail association urges mindfulness

The Swiss Hiking Trail Association is hardly aware of such incidents to date, as the "Bote der Urschweiz" writes further. "It often happens that hikers forget to hook the electric wire back in. But we are not aware of anyone deliberately damaging fences," says Stefan Gwerder, head of the office.

Both the alpine pasture managers and the hiking organization are appealing to the common sense of mountain hikers. "Dear hikers, please leave all fences as they are. They are not intended as harassment, but for the protection of our animals and also for your own safety," Schelbert told the "Boten".