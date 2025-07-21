A 68-year-old hiker fell on the Pilatus. (archive picture) sda

On Sunday lunchtime, a 68-year-old hiker falls 100 meters on the Tomlishorn near the Pilatus. Miraculously, he survives seriously injured. Rega flies him to hospital and the police investigate the cause.

A dramatic accident on Mount Pilatus ended in a minor miracle on Sunday afternoon. A 68-year-old man was hiking with three companions in the Tomlishorn area when, for reasons as yet unexplained, he left the hiking trail and fell around 100 meters into steep terrain.

Despite the enormous height of the fall, the man survived, but suffered life-threatening injuries. Rega was called out with a rescue helicopter and immediately took the casualty to hospital. The Obwalden cantonal police and the Lucerne Care Team were also deployed to the scene to provide support for relatives and companions.

The authorities are now working with the public prosecutor's office in Obwalden to clarify how the fall could have happened. There are currently no indications that the accident was caused by a third party.