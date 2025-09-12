Rega was in action for several hours. Rega

A hiker got into difficulties in the Muveran region of Vaud on Thursday. After falling into a stream bed, he became trapped in front of a rock face. Due to dense fog, Rega had to work together with a mountain rescue team - the mission took several hours.

On Thursday, a hiker fell around 80 meters into a stream bed and became trapped in front of a rock face.

Due to dense fog, Rega was unable to intervene directly and deployed a mountain rescue team.

After an operation lasting several hours, the man was evacuated unharmed and did not require hospitalization. Show more

A hiker found himself in a dangerous situation on Thursday in the Muveran region (VD). The man was on his way from the Frête de Saille towards Pont de Nant in the morning when he fell around 80 meters into a stream bed. He then tried to descend further into the valley. After about 200 meters, however, he was faced with an insurmountable rock face and made an emergency call at around 11.30 am.

Dense fog prevented a direct rescue by helicopter. Instead, Rega deployed the Bex-Gryon-Lavey-Ollon mountain rescue team. A helicopter brought the six-man team, including a medic, to an altitude of around 1900 meters - below the fog line. From there, the rescuers hiked for almost an hour and a half to reach the casualty.

To reach the man, the specialists had to abseil over 300 meters and master a difficult descent. At the rescue site, the soaked hiker was first given dry clothing and secured with a rope system. The rescuers were then able to bring him back to the hiking trail.

A rescue helicopter could only be used again below the fog. The hiker was flown to Pont de Nant and examined there by an emergency doctor. Luckily, hospitalization was not necessary.