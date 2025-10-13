A hiker who had been missing in Samedan since yesterday afternoon was found dead today in the Senda Alp Ota area. Kapo GR

A 55-year-old man, who had been missing in Samedan GR since Sunday, was found dead on Monday morning. Rega discovered the body in the Senda Alp Ota area at around 2,200 meters above sea level.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 55-year-old hiker had been missing in Samedan since Sunday afternoon.

Rega discovered him dead in the Senda Alp Ota area on Monday morning.

The police and public prosecutor's office are now investigating the circumstances of the crash. Show more

The Graubünden cantonal police received a report shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday evening that a hiker from Samedan was missing. According to relatives, the last contact with the 55-year-old was shortly after 1 pm. After that, he could no longer be contacted.

Rega launched two search flights during the night, but they were unsuccessful. At the same time, the police launched an emergency search using the missing man's cell phone. Based on the cell phone location, Rega carried out a further flight early on Monday morning.

At around 7 a.m., the crew discovered the missing man in the Senda Alp Ota area at an altitude of around 2,200 meters. All help came too late for the man - he could only be rescued dead.

The Graubünden cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office are now investigating the exact circumstances of the crash that led to the hiker's death.