The Graubünden cantonal police received a report shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday evening that a hiker from Samedan was missing. According to relatives, the last contact with the 55-year-old was shortly after 1 pm. After that, he could no longer be contacted.
Rega launched two search flights during the night, but they were unsuccessful. At the same time, the police launched an emergency search using the missing man's cell phone. Based on the cell phone location, Rega carried out a further flight early on Monday morning.
At around 7 a.m., the crew discovered the missing man in the Senda Alp Ota area at an altitude of around 2,200 meters. All help came too late for the man - he could only be rescued dead.
The Graubünden cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office are now investigating the exact circumstances of the crash that led to the hiker's death.