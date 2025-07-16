A boulder came loose near the Valais municipality of Évolène with fatal consequences. Kantonspolizei Wallis

A fatal hiking accident occurred in Valais on Tuesday. A 36-year-old woman was hit by a boulder.

Dominik Müller

On Tuesday, a female hiker in Valais was hit by a boulder while descending from the Bertol hut. She died as a result, as the Valais cantonal police reported in a press release.

At around 9.30 a.m., a boulder came loose from the mountain and slid several meters over a snowfield. As a result, it hit a hiker on the hiking trail below near the Bertolhütte.

The Air-Glaciers emergency services, deployed by the Cantonal Valais Rescue Organization KWRO144, as well as the cantonal police and firefighters from the GRIMP (Groupe de Reconnaissance et d'Intervention en Milieu Périlleux) of the Sion fire department, who specialize in difficult terrain, immediately went to the scene of the accident.

The rescue services were only able to determine that the 36-year-old Belgian national had died. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.