Two hikers sustained minor injuries during an encounter with livestock guard dogs in Val Sumvitg in the canton of Graubünden. They were flown by Rega to a hospital in Ilanz for a checkup.

An incident involving two hikers and livestock guard dogs occurred on Monday afternoon in Val Sumvitg, GR. Rega later had to fly the two to the hospital.

Val Sumvitg GR Hiker Injured After Incident with Herd Protection Dogs – Rega Flies Him to the Hospital

Here's what it's all about An incident involving two hikers and livestock guard dogs occurred in Val Sumvitg on Monday afternoon.

A hiker fell about ten meters down a slope; both men sustained minor injuries.

Rega flew her to the hospital in Ilanz for a checkup; the circumstances are being investigated. Summary created with

An incident involving two hikers and livestock guard dogs occurred on Monday afternoon in Val Sumvitg, GR. The two men were flown by Rega to the hospital in Ilanz for a checkup.

According to the Graubünden Cantonal Police, the two hikers, aged 22 and 21 and originally from Germany, were heading downhill from Fuorcla da Cavel toward Run Sut. There, they encountered two livestock guard dogs.

As a result, one of the hikers slid about ten meters down a slope and sustained minor injuries. The second hiker also sustained minor injuries.

Investigations are underway

A Rega crew, with the assistance of a rescue specialist from the Swiss Alpine Club, transported the two men by helicopter to the hospital in Ilanz. The exact circumstances of the incident are now being investigated in collaboration with the Office for Food Safety and Animal Health.