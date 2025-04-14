A group of around 30 hikers have set up a mobile jacuzzi on the Pigne d'Arolla in Valais. IMAGO/Dreamstime

A hot bath at an altitude of 3800 meters causes horror. A group of hikers had set up a mobile jacuzzi on the summit of the Pigne d'Arolla and used the ice from the mountain for their pleasure.

Andreas Fischer

It must have been a strange spectacle on the summit of the Pigne d'Arolla in the Valais Alps. At an altitude of almost 3,800 meters, a group of around 30 hikers had set up a mobile jacuzzi. Gas burners and gas cylinders were used to heat the water for the whirlpool, reports "Le Nouvelliste". The Sion daily newspaper even has a picture of the event, which has met with little understanding from many people.

A jacuzzi with four roaring gas burners so that a handful of hikers can take a hot bath at an altitude of 3,800 meters? Frédérik Chappuis, who describes himself as a lover of the Valais mountains, thinks this is an absurdity. "The ice on this beautiful summit has been amputated anyway, the mountain is suffering from the effects of global warming," he vent his anger in "Le Nouvelliste".

Wandergruppe installiert Jacuzzi auf 3787 Metern?



Solches - ist - DANEBEN! https://t.co/oHsrA1eyqP — Stefan Schätti (@stefanschaetti) April 14, 2025

Chappuis' suspicion that the material for the swimming trip had been transported by helicopter was not confirmed. Apparently, the hiking group had transported the individual parts up the Pigne d'Arolla on touring skis the night before.

"The mountain becomes a real circus. You have to look at the hole they dug in the ice to melt it," says mountaineer Bernard Wenger in horror. He discovered the group bathing on the summit and has since written an indignant letter to the Valais State Council.

According to "Le Nouvelliste", the authorities share Chappuis and Wenger's horror. The journalists from "Le Nouvelliste" have not yet been able to find out who is behind the "controversial initiative, to say the least".