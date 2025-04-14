  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Horror on the Pigne d'Arolla Hikers chop ice from the summit at 3800 meters for their jacuzzi

Andreas Fischer

14.4.2025

A group of around 30 hikers have set up a mobile jacuzzi on the Pigne d'Arolla in Valais.
A group of around 30 hikers have set up a mobile jacuzzi on the Pigne d'Arolla in Valais.
IMAGO/Dreamstime

A hot bath at an altitude of 3800 meters causes horror. A group of hikers had set up a mobile jacuzzi on the summit of the Pigne d'Arolla and used the ice from the mountain for their pleasure.

14.04.2025, 19:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A group of 30 hikers set up a mobile hot tub on the Pigne d'Arolla.
  • They chopped a huge hole in the ice of the Valais summit for the hot tub at an altitude of almost 3,800 meters.
  • They were discovered by a horrified mountain hiker, but have so far remained unrecognized.
Show more

It must have been a strange spectacle on the summit of the Pigne d'Arolla in the Valais Alps. At an altitude of almost 3,800 meters, a group of around 30 hikers had set up a mobile jacuzzi. Gas burners and gas cylinders were used to heat the water for the whirlpool, reports "Le Nouvelliste". The Sion daily newspaper even has a picture of the event, which has met with little understanding from many people.

A jacuzzi with four roaring gas burners so that a handful of hikers can take a hot bath at an altitude of 3,800 meters? Frédérik Chappuis, who describes himself as a lover of the Valais mountains, thinks this is an absurdity. "The ice on this beautiful summit has been amputated anyway, the mountain is suffering from the effects of global warming," he vent his anger in "Le Nouvelliste".

Chappuis' suspicion that the material for the swimming trip had been transported by helicopter was not confirmed. Apparently, the hiking group had transported the individual parts up the Pigne d'Arolla on touring skis the night before.

"The mountain becomes a real circus. You have to look at the hole they dug in the ice to melt it," says mountaineer Bernard Wenger in horror. He discovered the group bathing on the summit and has since written an indignant letter to the Valais State Council.

According to "Le Nouvelliste", the authorities share Chappuis and Wenger's horror. The journalists from "Le Nouvelliste" have not yet been able to find out who is behind the "controversial initiative, to say the least".

More on the topic

World Glacier Day. Europe's ice masses are melting - and with them our future

World Glacier DayEurope's ice masses are melting - and with them our future

First International Glacier Day. A quarter of Swiss glaciers could still be saved

First International Glacier DayA quarter of Swiss glaciers could still be saved