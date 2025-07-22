The men were wearing Wehrmacht uniforms, here a picture from 1938. KEYSTONE

Hikers in the Bernese Oberland were amazed: around 25 men in Wehrmacht uniforms were marching through the Wildhorn massif. The police intervened - but there were no legal consequences.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police intervened after a hiking group in Wehrmacht uniforms with Nazi symbols was spotted above the Iffigenalp.

The officers took their personal details and ordered the men to take off their jackets with the symbols.

The wearing of such symbols is not currently banned in Switzerland. Show more

It was a disturbing sight for other hikers in the Bernese Oberland: a group of around 25 men, dressed from head to toe in old Wehrmacht uniforms, hiked through the Wildhorn massif to Iffigenalp in the canton of Bern at the weekend. This was reported by SRF on Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness, swastikas and other symbols from the Nazi era were clearly visible on some of the uniforms. The group spent the night in tents near the alp.

As the Bernese cantonal police told SRF, a tip-off about this unusual hiking group was received on Friday. On Saturday, the emergency services came across the men above the Iffigenalp. "The group consisted of around 25 people from various European countries as well as from the USA," said police spokeswoman Deborah Zaugg.

Legal situation in Switzerland is changing

The police then asked the men to take off their jackets with Nazi symbols in order to prevent possible confrontations with third parties. Their personal details were also recorded.

The action currently has no consequences under criminal law. In Switzerland, the wearing of Nazi symbols has not yet been banned, which is why similar gatherings of right-wing extremists have repeatedly taken place in recent years.

However, the legal situation is likely to change: The Federal Council is drafting a law that would make swastikas and the Hitler salute a punishable offense in the future. Both the National Council and the Council of States have issued a corresponding mandate with a clear majority in 2024.