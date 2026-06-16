Economic historian Tobias Straumann called for a discussion on new immigration tools in an interview with Tamedia. (File photo) Keystone

Following the rejection of the 10-million-person initiative, economic historian Tobias Straumann has called for a discussion on new tools to manage immigration. The capacity for this exists, he said in an interview with “Tamedia.”

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Economic historian Tobias Straumann is calling for a debate on new tools to manage immigration following the rejection of the 10-million-immigrant initiative.

He cites Canada, Australia, and Singapore as examples, noting their models that focus more on qualifications and labor market needs.

Straumann advocates for a “Swiss middle ground”: no termination of the free movement of persons, but also no further expansion of immigration. Show more

Following the rejection of the 10-million-person initiative, economic historian Tobias Straumann has called for a discussion on new tools to manage immigration. The capacity for this exists, he said in an interview with “Tamedia.”

About 45 percent of eligible voters were willing to put the free movement of persons and relations with the EU at risk, Straumann said. Politicians should not take this lightly. It is time to consider how population growth can be curbed without terminating the free movement of persons.

According to Straumann, the Federal Council and the administration should prepare a comprehensive report on existing international policy instruments and outline their advantages and disadvantages. He cited Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore as examples, as well as Denmark and Sweden in terms of asylum policy.

“We need the typical Swiss middle ground”

Specifically, Straumann referred to the Canadian points system, which manages immigration based on qualifications and labor market needs. Greater priority for Swiss nationals in the public sector or an immigration levy for companies should also be discussed. “There’s no need for a radical halt. Perhaps two or three gentler measures would suffice,” he said.

He fears that the referendum result will now be interpreted as a signal that the public wants the Bilateral Agreements III, including expanded family reunification.

While they do not want a rigid cap on immigration, “they certainly do not want an expansion either,” Straumann continued. What is needed is the “typical Swiss middle ground”: no halt, but also no expansion.