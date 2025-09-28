Anyone who owns their own house or apartment should no longer have to pay tax on imputed rental value in future. Keystone (Symbolbild)

The abolition of imputed rental value means the end of an injustice for the middle classes and homeowners. Opponents are now calling for it to be the tenants' turn after the favorable treatment of owners.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The abolition of the imputed rental value was approved surprisingly clearly by the electorate.

For the homeowners' association, which has been pushing for the abolition for decades, it is a "historic day".

The conservative parties were delighted throughout. The SVP wrote of relief for the middle classes.

The Greens, on the other hand, accused the "homeowners' lobby" of "killing" climate protection.

The tenants' association stated that the "real estate lobby" had pushed through its "clientele policy" with a seven million euro campaign. Show more

Anyone living in their own apartment or house in Switzerland will no longer have to pay tax on imputed rental value in future. On Sunday, voters approved the bill to abolish the imputed rental value by a surprisingly clear margin.

The vote was won by the homeowners' association, business associations as well as the SVP, FDP and Center Party. This is despite the fact that homeowners in Switzerland are outnumbered by renters. With a campaign budget of around CHF 7 million, they fought against the unpopular imputed rental value.

FDP: Unjust ghost tax

For the FDP, the sovereign followed the party's lead in abolishing the imputed rental value. Homeowners have been freed from an unjust ghost tax. A disadvantage has finally been abolished. Many families and older people would be relieved.

The FDP also announced after the votes that all those who wanted to acquire residential property in the future were one step closer to doing so. The population had voted in favor of two of the party's long-standing demands, including with regard to the E-ID bill.

After years of dispute, the imputed rental value tax will be abolished. Keystone (Archivbild)

Greens: home ownership lobby kills climate protection

For the Greens, on the other hand, the home ownership lobby is killing climate protection by abolishing the imputed rental value. The reduction in the building program planned by the Federal Council is now a taboo. Instead, major investments are needed.

This is exactly what the climate fund initiative calls for, according to a communiqué. This will soon be put to the vote. On Sunday, however, the climate and tenants lost out to the real estate lobby. Ultimately, they will have to foot the bill for superfluous tax giveaways to the rich.

Against this backdrop, the Federal Council must scrap its 2027 tax relief package. The building program should not be slashed.

SVP: "Historic decision" provides relief for the middle class

For the SVP, the "historic decision" to abolish the imputed rental value relieves the burden on the middle classes. The latter had been burdened for decades by the unfair penalty tax. In addition to the relief, the purchase of residential property will also become more affordable.

Last but not least, the constitutionally protected guarantee of ownership would no longer continue to be undermined, the party wrote on Sunday. In fact, the very existence of the tax was unimaginable. The electorate had finally corrected the situation.

The SVP called for further improvements to housing. Above all, it considers the restriction of immigration to be the appropriate means. This would take price pressure off the market.

For the Center Party, the tax on fictitious income is disappearing

The centrist party also welcomed the abolition of the imputed rental value. The notional tax had been particularly difficult to bear for families and pensioners.

Its abolition in favor of cantonal taxes on second homes was the result of a balanced compromise. The property tax allows the cantons to tax second homes according to their needs. In addition, the abolition of the imputed rental value removes an incentive to incur debt.

Delight at the abolition of the imputed rental value on the part of the conservative pro-committee. KEYSTONE/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

Homeowners' association: "Unjustified tax"

"The unjust imputed rental value tax is history": as expected, the Homeowners' Association (HEV) reacted with great joy to the victory achieved after years of struggle. The voters sent out a strong signal in favor of tax justice, personal responsibility and owner-occupied residential property.

A systemic, unfair and internationally unique "ghost tax" has been eliminated. "A historic day", all the more so because it is a rare event for a tax to fall, wrote the HEV. The bill is the result of a long, careful process.

A majority had accepted the parliament's workable compromise. HEV President and SVP National Councillor Gregor Rutz (ZH) explained in the communiqué that this was a success for all those who live in their own four walls or still aspire to do so.

HEV Vice-President and member of the Council of States Brigitte Häberli-Koller (center/TG) said that the abolition would relieve the burden on older people with their own homes in particular, for whom they had been saving for decades. She expects the tax deduction for first-time buyers to stimulate families and renters.

The creation of a property tax on owner-occupied second homes would give the cantons the opportunity to compensate for tax losses, the report continued. In addition, they could continue or even expand tax deductions for energy-efficient renovations on their own authority.

Tenants' association wants to stop abusive rents

The tenants' association, meanwhile, sees the abolition of the imputed rental value as a further one-sided favoritism on the part of owners. The "real estate lobby" has pushed through its "clientele policy" with a campaign worth millions. What is needed now is a stop to abusive rents.

The adopted bill breaks with the equal tax treatment of owners and tenants, the association announced on Sunday. The middle classes would have to bear the burden of impending austerity programs.

If tax policy unilaterally favors owners, all the more resolute action is needed against abusive yields in the rental market. Rents have been rising for years and the search for affordable apartments is becoming increasingly difficult.

Real estate companies are skimming off billions in returns. Combating abusive yields must therefore be given top political priority, the association demanded, and campaigned for the rent initiative. The referendum would enable an effective review of yields.

For the Federation of Swiss Trade Unions, the ball is now in the tenants' court

The Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (SGB) regrets the abolition of the owner-occupied rental system. Homeowners would be greatly relieved, while tenants would suffer from very high rents and a lack of affordable housing.

The adoption of the bill would lead to high tax losses, drive up property prices further and encourage undeclared work, the employees' umbrella organization announced on Sunday. After relieving the burden on owners, the ball should be in the tenants' court.

According to the SGB, the most pressing problem is the housing shortage in cities and conurbations. Measures are needed there. The public sector has withdrawn heavily from the promotion of affordable housing. The federal government has cut funding in previous austerity programs. This needs to change.