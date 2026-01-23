It will remain hot in Switzerland this week as well: A “significant risk” heat warning is in effect across nearly the entire country, and an even higher level of warning is in place in the Basel region. It’s also getting really hot in France now.

MeteoSchweiz Warns "Historic" Heat Wave Continues—Here's How Hot It Will Get This Week

No time? blue News summarizes for you A “significant to high” heat warning is in effect across Switzerland, with temperatures reaching up to 36 degrees.

The heat wave is considered historic and will peak by Tuesday.

Extreme temperatures of up to 43 degrees are also expected across Europe, particularly in France.

On Monday, a large part of Switzerland is colored orange on the Meteo Switzerland risk map: The heat warning is at level 3 out of 5, indicating a significant risk.

The Basel region is even marked in red. This means the danger is high, and the heat poses a significant risk of circulatory problems and physical discomfort for the population.

Starting Monday and throughout the week, the thermometer in Lausanne will rise to 34 degrees; in Geneva and Sion, temperatures of 35 to 36 degrees are expected; and in Bern, too, it will remain oppressively hot, with at least 34 degrees through Sunday. Fortunately, the nights will cool down somewhat, with forecast temperatures between 17 degrees and 22 degrees.

On Monday afternoon, the warning level was extended to additional regions. Heat warning level 4 out of 5 is now in effect not only in Basel but also in northwestern Switzerland. Screenshot MeteoSchweiz

Meteorologists are calling it a “historic” heat wave that will last at least through the weekend.

“Sunny, very hot, and muggy” weather is expected every day of the week, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology. Thunderstorms are possible in the Alps in the evenings, particularly likely on Friday.

The weather will remain similar until at least July 5: A high-pressure system is over Central and Northern Europe. It will be mostly sunny, but there may be showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon, especially in the mountains. According to Meteo Switzerland, temperatures will range between 28 and 34 degrees.

On Monday afternoon, the warning level was extended to additional regions. In addition to northwestern Switzerland, danger level 4 now also applies to parts of western Switzerland and the Sion region.

It’s getting hotter and hotter in France

It’s not just hot in Switzerland—it’s also hot in other European countries, such as France. The oppressive heat that has been prevailing there for nearly a week is set to intensify further on Monday.

Europe in the grip of a heatwave: Temperatures are rising to as high as 40 degrees.

Météo France has issued the highest heat warning level (red) for 49 départements—comparable to cantons here—and for approximately 35 million people.

“The very high temperatures are becoming a persistent feature across the entire country. In the departments marked in red, temperatures are reaching exceptionally high levels, both during the day and at night,” warns the weather service.

It will be hottest along the west coast from Hendaye to Rennes, with temperatures reaching up to 43 degrees. Inland, temperatures will mostly range between 36 and 40 degrees.

As early as Monday afternoon, the thermometer could read 43 degrees in Bordeaux, 41 degrees in Limoges, 40 degrees in Tours and Toulouse, and 39 degrees in Bourges and Paris. Records are also expected to be broken before temperatures drop again. According to Météo France, a drop in temperatures is not expected until the end of the week.

Three people dead

Starting Monday at noon, an orange heat warning will be in effect in an additional 40 départements. In total, this means that around 90 percent of the population is affected by extreme heat.

According to the weather service, this heat wave is “widespread, persistent, and intense” and could become as severe as the one in August 2003, when nearly 15,000 people died in France.

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On Sunday, according to the prefecture, three elderly people died in their homes in the Gironde region as a result of the heat.

It is also currently very hot in Croatia, Portugal, Spain, the Balearic Islands, and the United Kingdom. According to consensus among scientists, human-induced climate change is intensifying extreme weather events, particularly heat waves.