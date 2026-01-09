At 2 p.m. on January 9, 2026, Switzerland stood still. A nationwide minute's silence and the ringing of church bells commemorated the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster. In Martigny, politicians, emergency services and relatives commemorated the 40 fatalities together.

Valérie Glutz

At 2 p.m. sharp, it fell silent in Switzerland. Public life came to a standstill for a minute, while church bells rang out in towns and villages. The nationwide minute's silence was dedicated to the victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, in which 40 people lost their lives on New Year's Eve.

Martigny was the center of the national commemoration. Around 700 invited guests gathered there, including around 150 relatives of the victims, numerous emergency services and representatives from politics and society. The ceremony was broadcast live and followed internationally.

The President of Valais, Mathias Reynard, had some powerful words. "This day will remain unforgotten", said Reynard. Many of the victims were young people. "Nothing in this drama is their fault. As adults and political leaders, it is our duty to ask for forgiveness on behalf of the community." His words were received with silent remembrance in the hall.

Moving contributions from three people

Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, also addressed the people. "Today, Switzerland forms a single community of mourners," said Parmelin. The day of remembrance is not only an act of remembrance, but also a sign of solidarity with the injured, the bereaved and all those affected.

The contributions of three young people who had been in Crans-Montana themselves on the night of the fire were particularly moving. In short speeches, they addressed a generation that was deeply shaken by the event. "Tell your loved ones that you love them. Not tomorrow, but today," said one of the young people in tears.

After the minute's silence, the nationwide pause slowly dissolved. But the day remains. As a moment of shared remembrance - and as a reminder.