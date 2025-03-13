  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

In the morning in Ticino Homeowner finds a cow in the pool

Adrian Kammer

13.3.2025

During carnival in a Ticino municipality, 40 cattle escaped. One homeowner was astonished when he found a cow in his swimming pool the next morning.

13.03.2025, 17:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

Show more

According to the Susy Utzinger Foundation for Animal Welfare, 40 cattle escaped during the Ticino carnival. One of them ended up in a private swimming pool. The astonished homeowner only discovered the cow the next morning.

The large animal rescue service managed to free the trapped animal with the help of a tractor and a rescue net. The cow was unharmed and could be safely returned to its herd in the barn.

The municipality in Ticino where the incident took place is not mentioned in the press release.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

A visit to animal care at Zurich Airport. How animals fly with Swiss - a look behind the scenes

A visit to animal care at Zurich AirportHow animals fly with Swiss - a look behind the scenes

Mysterious attacks on ships. What's wrong with the orcas?

Mysterious attacks on shipsWhat's wrong with the orcas?

Laufen-Uhwiesen ZH finds solution. Newly arrived beaver couple allowed to stay in the village

Laufen-Uhwiesen ZH finds solutionNewly arrived beaver couple allowed to stay in the village