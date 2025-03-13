During carnival in a Ticino municipality, 40 cattle escaped. One homeowner was astonished when he found a cow in his swimming pool the next morning.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Susy Utzinger Foundation for Animal Welfare publishes a video showing the rescue of a cow.

During the carnival in a Ticino municipality, 40 cattle escaped.

One animal ended up in a private pool but was rescued. Show more

According to the Susy Utzinger Foundation for Animal Welfare, 40 cattle escaped during the Ticino carnival. One of them ended up in a private swimming pool. The astonished homeowner only discovered the cow the next morning.

The large animal rescue service managed to free the trapped animal with the help of a tractor and a rescue net. The cow was unharmed and could be safely returned to its herd in the barn.

The municipality in Ticino where the incident took place is not mentioned in the press release.

