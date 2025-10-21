The masked individuals placed a cardboard box with the words "Dismissal" on the reception desk of the Zurich Homeowners' Association. Screenshot Instagram

Hooded individuals stormed the foyer of the Zurich Homeowners' Association on Friday. Antifa Zurich is using it to advertise an unauthorized demonstration.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Friday, people wearing masks staged a protest in the foyer of the homeowners' association HEV in Zurich to draw attention to a planned housing demonstration.

The HEV filed a criminal complaint for trespassing.

The action was controversially discussed in the Zurich cantonal council and criticized by middle-class parties as an attack on democratic culture, while left-wing parties remained silent. Show more

On Friday morning, masked men entered the foyer of the Zurich Homeowners' Association (HEV) in Wollishofen.

As can be seen in a video published on Instagram by Antifa Zurich, they shouted "We're giving you notice", placed a cardboard box with the words "notice" on the reception desk and shot confetti into the air. Shortly afterwards, they left the building again. They also put up posters at the entrance.

Antifa Zurich is using the action to promote the unauthorized housing demonstration that will take place in Zurich on Saturday. The homeowners' association advises owners on "how they can maximize their profits. At the same time, HEV is the driving force behind the relaxation of tenancy law in parliaments", Antifa explained the action on Instagram.

HEV files criminal complaint

The HEV has now filed a criminal complaint for trespassing, as reported by the Tamedia newspapers. According to director Albert Leiser, there were employees in the foyer who were shocked. "When six masked people burst in, you fear the worst," Leiser told the newspaper. There was no damage to property.

According to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, the action was also discussed in the Zurich cantonal council on Monday. "What happened in Wollishofen is not only an attack on property, but also an attack on our democratic culture," said center faction leader Marzena Kopp, according to the newspaper. The SVP spoke of a "worrying escalation". Left-wing parties have not commented, according to the NZZ.