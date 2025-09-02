The lives of Ross 308 chickens are short and torturous, say animal rights activists. Migros suppliers also rely on them. Bild: Observatoire du Spécisme

Shocking images from a poultry farm in the canton of Vaud are reigniting the debate about highly bred broiler chickens. The Observatoire du Spécisme organization accuses a Migros partner of cruelty to animals.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The animal welfare organization Observatoire du Spécisme has published shocking footage from a fattening farm in Vaud and reported Migros subsidiary Micarna for alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

The Ross 308 chicken farm, which is dominant in Switzerland, is criticized because, according to animal rights activists, its rapid growth has led to serious health problems for the animals and a torturous life.

Despite international initiatives such as the Better Chicken Commitment, the switch to slow-growing breeds remains low, as economic interests and low prices dominate. Show more

Young chickens barely able to stand on their legs, helplessly kicking on their backs in the litter, showing injuries or lying dead in a barrel by the dozen. The images published by the Observatoire du Spécisme OdS organization are shocking. According to the animal welfare NGO, they were taken at a fattening farm in the canton of Vaud.

The aim of the organization and its German-Swiss partner organization Tier im Fokus is to ban the Ross 308 breed and other fast-growing breeds. These chickens put on weight particularly quickly: In five weeks, they reach fifty times the weight they had when they hatched and are slaughtered. Conventional varieties live twice as long until they reach their slaughter weight.

As a result of the extremely rapid growth, many Ross 308 chickens can barely support their weight, their cardiopulmonary system cannot keep up with the rapid growth and they therefore often suffer from diseases or fall victim to sudden death syndrome.

Animal welfare and animal rights organizations have been criticizing such fast-growing chicken breeds for years. Ross 308, developed and marketed by the US producer Avigen, is the most widely used breed worldwide. The Swiss association Proviande describes Ross 308 as a "super chicken".

Animal welfare organization OdS sees violation of animal welfare

According to the Federal Council, fast-growing breeds accounted for 92% of industrially reared broiler chickens in Switzerland in 2021. The call for a ban already points to this: Ross 308 and other breeds bred for fast meat are legal in Switzerland.

The animal welfare organization OdS, which is present in French-speaking Switzerland, is not content with calling for a change in the law. It has filed a complaint with the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office FSVO because it believes that the rearing of these chickens is in breach of Swiss animal welfare legislation. A partner company of the Migros subsidiary Micarna was responsible for this.

The FSVO has not yet received the report, even after blue News' second inquiry. However, it is quite common for the FSVO to receive such reports of suspected violations. The cantonal authorities are responsible for enforcing the law, emphasizes an FSVO spokeswoman. The specialists at the Federal Office examine such reports and forward them to the responsible authorities in the canton concerned if they prove to be valid.

In this case, this is the cantonal veterinarian of the canton of Vaud. He also received the report, Pia Shazar from OdS told blue News. Tobias Sennhauser from the organization Tier im Fokus, who also sits in the parliament of the city of Bern, also vouches for the fact that the video recordings come from a Vaud farm and correspond to common practice.

Federal Council saw no violation of animal welfare law in 2021

As disturbing as the images from the barn with the fattened chickens vegetating away are, it is anything but clear that they document a violation of the Animal Welfare Act.

National Councillor Meret Schneider (GP/ZH) called for a ban on "torture breeding in chicken fattening" in a motion in 2021. The answer came less than two months later: The legal provisions would also be complied with for fast-growing chicken breeds and also exceed the guidelines in the EU and Brazil, the largest poultry producer in the world.

A ban on highly efficient broiler chicken breeds would also make chicken meat more expensive. Those who want poultry from more animal-friendly farming can buy organic chicken, which is produced from slow-growing breeds. The supply in this segment exceeds demand, the Federal Council replied in May 2021.

"If you read the Animal Welfare Act correctly, you have to realize that fast-growing chicken breeds violate it," Pia Shazar counters. "These animals suffer extremely, and studies show that this suffering is largely due to genetic selection. However, the Animal Welfare Act must protect animals from unnecessary suffering and preserve their dignity," she summarizes her argument.

International fight against Ross 308 falters

International organizations are also fighting against Ross 308 and other fast-growing chicken breeds. Since 2018, poultry producers, processors, restaurants and other businesses have been committed to the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC). Well-known companies such as Kentucky Fried Chicken and Burger King have signed this and pledged to phase out the use of such breeds by 2026.

Nothing seems to have come of this. In its 2024 report, Chickentrack, which tracks the achievement of targets, found a target achievement rate of -10% to 29% with regard to chicken breeds. Producers have kept 23 percent of their promise to stop using fast-growing breeds in 2026, two years before the end of the BCC program - six years after its launch. Kentucky Fried Chicken is symbolic. Six years after signing up to the program, the company only buys 1 percent of slow-growing chicken breeds and reports that it will not reach its target.

"The companies that buy poultry are in a difficult position. They have to take what is available," explains Shazar, "which is why we are targeting Micarna in Switzerland. This company is a producer and processor and can demand that its partners no longer use Ross 308 and similar breeds."

Migros' meat processor, on the other hand, is quoted in Blick as saying that the breeding breeds of its partners are a trade secret. However, the conditions would comply with the BTS standard. The abbreviation stands for "particularly animal-friendly stables".

It is clear that with a share of over 90 percent of fast-growing chicken breeds , Micarna has a 45 percent market share of chicken meat produced from such breeds.

Dispensing with Ross 308 leads to more expensive chicken meat

Despite everything, Pia Shazar is confident that the fight against torturous breeding methods is well underway. The LDC Group, the largest poultry producer in France and one of the top three in Europe, has signed the BCC and wants to achieve 100% slow-growing chicken breeds by 2028. In Switzerland, it wants to use the petition to exert pressure on parliament to achieve a ban.

Globally, Ross 308 and co. appear to be retaining their absolute lead, even if there are well-known companies that want to move away from them. The Federal Council warned back in 2021 that a ban in Switzerland would lead to a higher volume of imported poultry, as price is the decisive argument for many. "This does not have to comply with the strict Swiss legislation in terms of husbandry and control abroad," warned the Federal Council in its response to the Schneider 2021 motion.

The question is therefore not only whether the poultry industry is prepared to do without the most highly bred breeds, but also whether customers are prepared to do without cheap meat. Observatoire du Spécisme hopes that the shocking images of chicken farming in Vaud will change their minds.