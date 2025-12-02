A serious traffic accident claimed one life on the A3 late on Monday evening. Just a few hours earlier, another accident had occurred at the same location - with tragic consequences.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two serious accidents occurred on the A3 near Zurich within the space of a few hours, with an 18-year-old man crashing his BMW and surviving.

A few hours later, a 50-year-old German man drove into a stationary truck at the end of a traffic jam without braking and died at the scene.

The police are investigating indications that several BMWs may have been involved in the first crash - two young men have been provisionally arrested. Show more

Two accidents occurred on the A3 in the direction of Zurich on Monday evening, which ultimately ended fatally. At around 8.50 p.m., an 18-year-old from Fricktal lost control of his BMW 330 convertible. His car overturned and came to rest badly damaged. The young man had to be taken to hospital by ambulance; his car was totaled. A long traffic jam quickly formed behind the scene of the accident.

This traffic jam later proved fatal for another driver. Shortly before midnight, a 50-year-old German man drove his vehicle into the rear of a waiting articulated truck without braking. First responders found the man lifeless in his completely destroyed vehicle and immediately began resuscitation attempts. The arriving emergency services took over - but all help came too late.

Two men arrested

It is still unclear why the driver did not notice the end of the traffic jam. The Aargau cantonal police have launched an extensive investigation.

There are several unanswered questions about the first accident. According to initial findings, significantly excessive speed may have played a role. There are also indications that two other BMWs may have been involved in the situation - driven by people of the same age as the driver involved in the accident.

The police provisionally arrested both of them - an 18-year-old Swiss national and an 18-year-old Italian from Fricktal. The public prosecutor's office in Rheinfelden-Laufenburg is now conducting a criminal investigation.